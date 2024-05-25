It is impossible to understate just how popular The Big Bang Theory was upon release. Featuring a host of unforgettable characters, it was only right that one of the best-loved additions to the ensemble, Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper, would get his own spin-off, with Young Sheldon receiving even higher praise from some critics and viewers than even the original series.

Running for a remarkable seven seasons, Young Sheldon dispelled the myth that spin-offs are always doomed to fail. Sadly, however, the show was announced to be ending after its seventh season, leaving a Big Bang-sized hole in many people's viewing habits. Luckily, that hole is set to be filled by another spin-off, this time set around the new married life of Georgie Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage so far.

Despite there not being an exact release date set for the premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, it has been officially announced that the spin-off is set to arrive in Fall 2024. This means that, following the May 16 finale of Young Sheldon, there is only going to be three or so months that lovers of the franchise will be without their favorite family.

Where Can You Watch 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

Just like Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will exclusively air on CBS. Given their affiliation, this means that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will also be available to stream on Paramount+, which also hosts all current episodes of Young Sheldon.

Is There a Trailer for 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

Released on May 17 and available to watch above, the first teaser for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is a glimpse into both the past and future of the couple. Beginning by showing their origin story, nothing new for fans of Young Sheldon, viewers are reminded of their quick journey into parenthood and the true trials and tribulations of being first-time parents. The trailer makes sure to remind lovers of the couple of their significant age-gap, with Georgie pretending he wasn't 17 when they first met. This will clearly play a pivotal role in the plot of the series, with more trailers that give even greater information regarding just that, expected to arrive soon.

Who is in the Cast of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

Of course, both Jordan and Osment will be reprising their roles as the titular couple, despite the fact that many fans had not expected a spin-off to come from their direction. Definitely best known for his role in this franchise, Jordan may also be known for his one other screen credit, as Jaden Ferguson in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter. Osment, on the other hand, has much more experience, which is fitting given the pair's in-universe relationship. Younger sister of child star Haley Joel, Osment was a mainstay in the world of children's movies in the noughties, making starring appearances in the likes of Beverly Hills Chihuahua and the Spy Kids franchise. Beyond those, Osment is most fondly remembered for her role as the titular character's best friend, Lilly, in Hannah Montana. Speaking to TVLine about the upcoming special, Osment commented on the potential unconventional journey this unlikely couple are set to take, saying: "I’m hoping that I’m the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and then they get remarried. Why can’t she [Mandy] be both?"

The only other confirmed additions to the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage ensemble are Rachel Bay Jones (Monsters) and Will Sasso (Happy Gilmore) as Audrey and Jim, Mandy’s parents. The possibility that other characters from Young Sheldon will appear is still fair, although we do know of two that will almost definitely not. Firstly, due to his character's death, George Sr. (Lance Barber) will not be returning and, seemingly, nor will Raegan Revord's Missy, with the actress all but confirming that in the comments on Montana Jordan’s Instagram announcement post. When questioned by a user about whether her character is set to appear in the spin-off, Revord replied: “Wasn’t invited. I’ll be cheering for Montana though!”

What Will 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Be About?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is expected to pick-up right where the Young Sheldon finale left off, just a few episodes after the pair got married in Season 7, Episode 7, "A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet". Executive Producer Steve Holland, speaking to Variety, mentioned the series' timeline, saying it will take place: “A month or two after the [Young Sheldon] finale. The finale, I think, is a month after George’s funeral, so probably maybe another month after that. So it’s just a little bit separated from the death, but not much”.

An early synopsis for the series says that the show will follow "Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage". The pair currently still live with Mandy's parents, have no settled income or prospects, and look to be raising a baby, CeeCee, with nothing but a thought for the present. Of course, this is the reality for many parents, with the show looking to offer both comedy and relatability.

Who is Behind 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will be executive produced by the same team behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, including Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and the aforementioned Holland. Writing credits also currently go to the trio, with other information such as that of directors not yet known. The upcoming series is set to be a multi-camera production, meaning that it will feel more cinematically akin to The Big Bang Theory than Young Sheldon.

When Will 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Start Filming?

Currently, the plan is for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to begin shooting in July. The episodes will all be shot in front of a live studio audience, a decision that has divided the fanbase.