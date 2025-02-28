Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 12, "Typhoid Georgie" brought back another character from Young Sheldon. Lance Barber appeared as Georgie Senior but his appearance was atypical. While other characters appear in person for an arc or two, George visits his son in a dream. Given that George died in the preceding series, the show was limited in how they could bring back the character. And while co-showrunner Steve Holland had promised the show wouldn't have George crawling out of his grave, the dream appearance was surprising nonetheless. “I think we were looking for a little moment to shock [viewers] and because it was a dream, it gave us that leeway," Holland told TV Insider about the decision to zombiefy George, delivering a shocking appearance to Georgie (Montana Jordan) and the viewers. He acknowledged that the decision might be unpopular, saying:

"Even when we wrote it in the script, I know people were upset by it in a good way. People on the crew and the staff were like, ‘I don’t know if I want to see Zombie George. That’s going to be scary and it’s going to be upsetting.’ And I think it was by design, but it was also really fun."

Why Did 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Bring Back George as a Zombie?

Image via Bill Inoshita / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Holland explained the rationale behind the decision. It all stems from the fact that none of what was happening had any basis in reality. Events were all happening in Georgie's mind, manifesting his deep discomfort with letting his dad down, and he conjured up a scary version of George to get him back to work. “[Lance is] not playing George Sr., George Sr. is gone. This is the George who’s living in Georgie’s head," Holland said. He clarified:

“George Sr. is different in both of those scenes because it is the manifestation of him in Georgie’s subconscious.”

Holland did not confirm any plans to bring George back despite CBS giving the show a Season 2 greenlight. "If we found the right sort of emotional reason for Georgie, and it didn’t just feel like a stunt . . . . it would be great to have Lance back on," Holland previously said before this dream sequence happened. If production stuck to this justification, we might see George again and hopefully not as scary.

In the next episode, "McAllister Auto Loves the Ladies," airing on March 6, another atypical thing happens: Georgie and Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) are on the same side. "Jim feels ganged up on when Georgie and Audrey make changes to the tire store, and Mandy helps Georgie navigate a fight between her parents," reads the official logline.

Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.