Lance Barber is the latest Young Sheldon actor set to appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The Young Sheldon spin-off has enlisted characters from the show to help enrich Georgie's (Montana Jordan) world as he begins his life with his family. Co-creator Steve Holland revealed that Barber would appear in a dream sequence since his character died in the prequel series. The network has revealed that Barber will appear in Episode 12, "Typhoid Georgie," when Georgie stays home after catching a cold. The episode airs on Thursday, February 27, and the official logline below previews the story.

"Georgie worries he’s letting his family down when he’s forced to stay home with a cold, and Mandy worries about how her career will affect her marriage."

Why 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Is Bringing Back George Sr.