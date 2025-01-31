Almost everyone from the Cooper family has appeared on the Young Sheldon sequel series Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, apart from Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and George Senior (Lance Barber). The former moved to California for college, while the latter passed away. Death has never been the end on television, and for George Sr, it won't keep him from his family. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage co-creators Steve Holland, Chuck Lorre, and Steven Molaro confirmed during a panel (via TV Line) that George will appear in an upcoming episode of the show. They did not reveal which episode, however. Holland explained how the show plans on bringing him back, saying,

“His dad visits him in a dream. George is thinking about his dad, and he’s worried that his dad might be disappointed in him…. [The idea] came out of a conversation we’d had with Chuck, even early on, talking about the show. Chuck had said about his own father that he still dreams about him, he still visits him, so that was a thing we had thought about. And then when we were breaking this episode, it just seemed like a great opportunity to bring George back.”

George Senior Is the Latest 'Young Sheldon' Character to Appear on 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'

Barber played the character for the entirety of Young Sheldon's run, winning viewers over with his portrayal of the character. Holland previously discussed bringing the character back and affirmed that the show won't change the events of its predecessor. "If we found the right sort of emotional reason for Georgie, and it didn’t just feel like a stunt — like, here’s George Sr. crawling his way out of the grave — and we treated it respectfully, it would be great to have Lance back on," he said. It seems they've found the right story, and George won't crawl out of the grave for it (thankfully)!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has brought characters from Young Sheldon back in the sequel, including Mary (Zoe Perry), Missy (Raegan Revord), Meemaw (Annie Potts), Dale (Craig T. Nelson), Pastor Jeff (Matt Hobby), and Ms Hutchins (Sarah Baker). In the next episode airing on Thursday, February 13, "Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) and Mary go to war over CeeCee and Georgie, and Mandy (Emily Osment) can’t help but take sides," reads the official logline, once again recalling Perry to play Mary and Hobby to play Pastor Jeff. Regarding Sheldon's return, it was established early on that he rarely visited home after going to college, so he might not appear as much.

Tune in to CBS on Thursdays to watch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. You can also watch past episodes on Paramount+ in the US. Check in with Collider for updates on when the George Sr episode will air.