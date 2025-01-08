The grind never ends for regular people; for someone in Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy's (Emily Osment) situation, anything that helps pay bills is worth trying. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1, Episode 8, "Diet Crap," finds the couple engaged in a minor kerfuffle when Mandy starts a new venture as a sales agent for weight loss supplements, but Georgie is not onboard. The sales and waitress jobs don't leave her with much time or patience, so her leash on Georgie's antics is very short. CBS released new images and a description of the January 30 episode, which previews the couple's new issue and how they deal with it. Read the logline below, which teases this arc and more.

"Tensions rise when Georgie intrudes on Mandy’s new sales gig. Meanwhile, Audrey’s (Rachel Bay Jones) conflicted when Jim (Will Sasso) makes it a point not to coddle Connor (Dougie Baldwin)."

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Tries to Go Healthy in Season 1, Episode 8.