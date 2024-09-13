Georgie and Mandy's story had just begun on Young Sheldon. In Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the couple is now married, which comes with challenges. That's not forgetting that they have a baby, and they live with Mandy's parents. CBS has released the trailer and poster for the brand-new series, which teases something familiar yet new altogether. Picking up a short while after the events of Young Sheldon, the trailer finds Georgie and Mandy moving in with Audrey and Will, and oh boy, isn't that something?

When the trailer begins, the young Cooper family has barely settled into the McAllister home. "I am so glad you and Cece are here," Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) welcomes her daughter and granddaughter. Conveniently, she forgets that Mandy is married. "And...?" Mandy urges her on. "Georgie," Audrey adds reluctantly. The show returns to the multi-camera format that The Big Bang Theory featured. An in-studio audience is used instead of a laugh track. This is the biggest difference between Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and Young Sheldon.

Living with In-Laws Becomes a Challenge In 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.'

The trailer does not feature any new characters, just ones already seen inYoung Sheldon. Still familiar are Audrey's antics, which she never runs out of. Audrey does not respect Georgie. She thinks he is unmotivated, lazy, illiterate, and just about anything else. She doesn't believe he deserves Mandy. This living arrangement is tricky in more ways than one, with Audrey's dagger eyes not being the only problem. A young couple has their needs, but how do they get met when a house full of in-laws is full? And what about a baby monitor that broadcasts everything?

But circling back to Audrey's disdain for Georgie, it never ends. The situation becomes complicated when Jim gives Georgie a job at the family tire shop. Not only do they live together, but they also work together. Georgie grows tired of Audrey's snarky comments and confronts her. "If I may, you have a habit of slipping in little comments that can be real hurtful," Georgie tells Audrey. Sometimes, opening one's mouth does more harm than good. Georgie learns that what he hears her say is not the worst thing she's said about him.

Ironically, the trailer is set against "Happy Together" by The Turtles, and yet this situation does not seem happy. The couple might find happiness in other places. The series' poster finds them locked in a sweet embrace in what appears to be the laundry room. It gives them the privacy they need to enjoy their time together away from the prying in-laws and crying babies. The trailer does not feature other McAllister family members like Mandy's brother Connor and Jim's employee Ruben, who will also be featured in the story. Other Cooper family members are also set to appear in the series.

Image via CBS

Catch the series premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on October 17.