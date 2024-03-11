The Big Picture Georgina Campbell shines as a rising Scream Queen in the horror genre, with impressive projects like Lovely, Dark, and Deep.

In Lovely, Dark, and Deep, Campbell's performance as back-country ranger Lennon takes viewers on a terrifying and mind-bending journey.

Campbell's versatility and captivating portrayal in horror films like Barbarian and Lovely, Dark, and Deep make her a force to watch.

If you were put on the spot and asked to name a performer who's earned the illustrious title of Scream Queen in the past few years, who would immediately pop into your mind? Perhaps Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, or Melissa Barerra? Fair, considering these talented ladies have dominated the modern horror genre recently. However, there's one British actor currently earning her spooky stripes who seems to fly under the radar despite appearing in multiple critically acclaimed movies as of late: Georgina Campbell. Her latest hair-raising project, Lovely, Dark, and Deep, is currently in theaters and on VOD platforms, and with two more horror movies in post-production right now, it seems Campbell is just getting started on her already-impressive horror journey. So keep your eyes peeled, horror lovers, because Georgina Campbell is a Scream Queen to watch.

Georgina Campbell Has Starred in Several Horror Projects

Like most British actors, Georgina Campbell began her career by taking on rites-of-passage roles in long-running serial dramas such as Casualty, Doctors, and Holby City — but it didn't take long for her to find her niche in the weird and wonderful world of horror. In 2017, Campbell appeared in the horror-adjacent sci-fi dystopian television series Black Mirror in the Season 4 episode, "Hang the DJ." Since then, Campbell's incredible talent for portraying troubled characters who find themselves plunged into unsettling and terrifying situations has gone from strength to strength. Her first feature-length horror, All My Friends Hate Me, was released in 2021. Just a year later, Campbell went on to lead Zach Cregger's directorial debut, Barbarian, which was praised by critics for its originality and unpredictability. In 2023, she appeared in the Bird Box prequel spin-off, Bird Box Barcelona, as well as the sci-fi thriller T.I.M. Campbell's latest project to date, Lovely, Dark, and Deep, was released last month and saw her join forces with Midnight Mass writer Teresa Sutherland.

Georgina Campbell Is a Formidable Final Girl in 'Barbarian'

Out of all these fantastic movies, it's fair to say Campbell is probably the most well-known for her appearance as the lead character, Tess, in Barbarian. From the get-go, Campbell's pitch-perfect portrayal of raw vulnerability and, later, pure terror makes the audience relate to Tess on an almost uncomfortable level. The movie begins with a situation that's unfortunately very familiar to women all over the world: figuring out whether a man you've just met can be trusted or not. As Tess, Campbell does a stellar job of communicating the nuanced and conflicting emotions any woman would feel in that potentially dangerous situation: apprehension, fear, and the need to advocate for yourself and set boundaries.

As the terror reaches a fever pitch throughout the movie, Campbell's lead shows no signs of wavering. Starring opposite Justin Long as AJ, it's clear that Campbell's character is the smartest (and most moral) of the pair — but that doesn't make her interactions with The Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) any less terrifying. There are jaw-dropping scenes in Barbarian that are difficult for any viewer to forget, one of them being The Mother's obsession with feeding her "children" (Tess and AJ). Again, Campbell brings a masterful nuance to these scenes, with her multi-layered performance as Tess making the viewer, against all odds, feel sympathetic towards The Mother. Campbell's versatility and uncanny knack for playing complex horror women elevate any project she stars in to a whole new level, and this also applies to her latest movie, Lovely, Dark, and Deep.

'Lovely, Dark, and Deep' Puts Georgina Campbell Center Stage

Lovely, Dark, and Deep centers on backcountry ranger Lennon (Campbell), who takes a summer job at a vast national park. The park in question may look idyllic on the surface, with sprawling forests and beautiful lakes, but an insidious history lies beneath its cheery facade. For decades, both rangers and members of the public have vanished from the woodland without a trace, including Lennon's little sister approximately 20 years earlier. Still grieving and carrying the burden of misplaced guilt from that fateful family vacation, a now-adult Lennon is determined to get to the bottom of her sister's disappearance.

It's a testament to Campbell's fantastic performance that Lennon's slow descent from a capable, confident ranger to a gibbering wreck of a woman feels so realistic. During the movie's first act, even though she's suffering from grief and subsequent flashbacks to the disappearance, it's clear that Lennon knows how to handle herself in the wilderness. Headstrong and never one to shy away from breaking protocol, Lennon takes it upon herself to locate a recently missing woman. The woman, blood-soaked and delirious from her night in the woods, asks Lennon, "Are you real?" and Lennon replies, "Yes," before hugging the woman and getting her to safety. Campbell's nuanced portrayal shows that even though Lennon is often apprehensive and jumpy (and let's face it, who wouldn't be in that situation), she's ultimately in control of the dark situation she's been put in. However, as the mystery of the park and the fever-dream-slash-waking-nightmare begin to blur the lines between what is and isn't real, Lennon starts to crumble under the pressure.

As Lovely, Dark, and Deep's tone shifts from creepy mystery to a mind-bending journey into madness, Campbell's versatility is given the chance to take center stage. Gone is the assertive voice of reason, replaced by a confused, desperately terrified woman stumbling from one inexplicable encounter to the next. Lennon is no longer the brave rescuer: her vulnerability is palpable through the screen and leads you to believe that she is the one who now needs rescuing. During a chilling sequence, events occur that leave no doubt in the viewer's mind that something supernatural is at play. The flashbacks and dreams merge seamlessly into the current timeline, and Lennon is seen roaming the forest alongside her sister's search and rescue operation from decades prior. Adding to her torture, Lennon bumps into some acquaintances she met earlier that summer, a hiking couple who are now seemingly stuck in a time loop — and unable to see Lennon, despite her standing right in front of them.

The dark forces in the park urge Lennon to kill the oblivious couple, and when she can't bring herself to do it, her doppelganger appears out of nowhere (and is never seen again) to carry out the horrendous act. With a never-ending onslaught of time slips, teleportation craziness, and mental anguish around every corner, Lennon's absolute exhaustion and confusion transcends to the audience due to Campbell's convincing performance. Therefore, the relief is overwhelming when the lead ranger, Zhang (Wai Ching Ho), shows up and sacrifices herself to the forest in Lennon's place, explaining how she's given it to so many people in the past, yet it never seems to be enough. Thanks to Zhang's noble sacrifice, Lennon's nightmare finally comes to an end - or so it seems.

Campbell's versatile, captivating performance from start to finish, alongside a plot filled with engaging twists until the final second, means Lovely, Dark, and Deep is a movie you won't be able to tear your eyes away from. Like Barbarian before it, Lovely, Dark, and Deep has viewers firmly hooked on Campbell's character's journey, and desperately hoping for a positive outcome. It's obvious Campbell is able to turn any character she plays into a multifaceted Final Girl more than capable of defeating evil, and we're pleased to report this impressive horror streak is far from over, with two more movies currently in the pipeline.

2024 Will See More of Georgina Campbell in Horror

Campbell's passion for horror is showing no signs of diminishing just yet, with her set to star in Ishana Night Shyamalan's (daughter of M. Night Shyamalan) directorial debut, The Watchers, later this year. Based on a supernatural horror novel of the same title, the movie centers on 28-year-old artist Mina (Dakota Fanning), who becomes trapped in a creepy forest in Western Ireland. Mina links up with three other victims, including Campbell's Ciera, and each night the four must lock themselves in their glass-paneled shelter and allow themselves to be "watched" by mysterious creatures who emerge from the surrounding woods. Following this, Campbell is set to appear in the book adaptation thriller Cold Storage opposite Liam Neeson and Joe Keery. Although the finer details are under wraps right now, the movie centers on a catastrophic worldwide event that unfolds when a dangerous fungus gets out of a government facility. As you can see, Georgina Campbell's iconic horror journey is just getting started, and with an excellent arsenal of movies already under her belt, it's time to pay attention to the most underrated Scream Queen of the 2020s.

Lovely, Dark, and Deep is available to rent on Amazon.

