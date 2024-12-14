If you’re in the mood for world-ending chaos and Gerard Butler saving the day (again), you're in luck. Geostorm, the 2017 disaster flick that combined man-made tornadoes with political intrigue, except very badly, is now streaming for free this December on Vizio's WatchFree+ platform. Now, be warned, it is absolutely terrible but if you're into that sort of thing, then you will definitely enjoy it. Geostorm takes place in a not-so-distant future where humanity has figured out how to control the weather at the push of a button.

Butler stars as Jake Lawson, a rogue scientist tasked with saving the planet when a network of satellites designed to prevent natural disasters starts malfunctioning, unleashing deadly storms, tsunamis, and frozen cities. Yes, genuinely, all of this happens, and it is as absolutely absurd as it sounds. As the Earth is about to completely collapse upon itself, Jake has to team up with his little brother (Jim Sturgess) to figure out which evil people want it to rain a lot. Directed by Dean Devlin (The Librarians), the movie features a solid cast including Abbie Cornish, Ed Harris, Andy García, and Zazie Beetz

Is 'Geostorm' Worth Watching?

As you can tell from the headline, the film wasn't exactly a smash hit with those film critics and reviewers who took issue with the fact it was too serious for a movie which should be taken in the lightest possible manner, given it is about the government controlling weather or something. Collider's review of the movie echoed these criticisms:

"Geostorm is too safe for the people that want a fun blockbuster and too stale for people who want something different. I don’t need a bad film to constantly wink at the camera, but I was constantly surprised at how tame and humorless the whole film was. It’s a movie with zero charisma or personality. Every ounce of bombast is something you cherish because it’s when the film is actually interesting. Having Andy Garcia shout, “Because I’m the goddamn President of the United States!” is the film Geostorm should be throughout its runtime, but it appears terrified of being that movie. Instead, it comes off as a pale imitator of a blockbuster that has long since perished."

Geostorm is available to stream now, for free, on Vizio's WatchFree+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all of Gerard Butler's upcoming movies.

Watch on Vizio WatchFree+