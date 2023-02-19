Film and TV composer, Gerald Fried, has died at age 95. Over his lengthy career, Fried composed scores for Stanley Kubrick's early films, the acclaimed miniseries Roots, and the iconic Star Trek "fight music".

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Fried died of pneumonia on Friday in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was born February 13, 1928, in Manhattan, and was raised in the Bronx, where he became an accomplished oboist. After stints in a number of orchestras, Fried met and befriended a young Kubrick when they joined the same recreational baseball team. Kubrick later recruited Fried to compose music for his first four theatrical features; the low-budget war film Fear and Desire, the film noirs Killer's Kiss and The Killing, and the masterful anti-war drama Paths of Glory. His other film scores include the classic b-movie I Bury the Living, the Roger Corman crime movies Machine Gun Kelly and I Mobster, Jack Nicholson's film debut The Cry Baby Killer, and the dystopian Charlton Heston thriller Soylent Green.

In the '60s and '70s, Fried largely turned his attention to TV. He scored hours of television, including episodes of Gilligan's Island, Mission: Impossible, Lost in Space, and Dynasty. His best-remembered piece came from his work on the pioneering science fiction series Star Trek. He composed scores for a number of episodes, including "Shore Leave", "Catspaw", and, most memorably, "Amok Time", the episode where Kirk and Spock must duel to the death on the planet Vulcan. Fried's bombastic score for their climactic fight scene has become iconic, and was featured on many subsequent Star Trek episodes, as well as on other TV shows and movies paying homage to it, including The Cable Guy and Futurama.

Fried's other crowning accomplishment in TV came as a last-minute replacement; with original composer Quincy Jones struggling to complete the score for the 1977 miniseries Roots, the century-spanning history of an African-American family. Fried was brought in to complete it three weeks before its premiere. He finished Jones' score for the premiere, scored the remaining episodes, and composed the series' stirring main theme, winning Fried and Jones an Emmy. Fried also composed the score for its sequel series, Roots: The Next Generations. He was nominated for three other Emmys, for the TV movies Silent Lovers and The Mystic Warrior, and the miniseries Napoleon and Josephine: A Love Story. He was also Oscar-nominated for scoring the 1976 nature documentary Birds Do It, Bees Do It.

Fried was predeceased by a son, Zachary, at the age of five after a tainted blood transfusion; Fried wrote a stage play, Morningtime Train, based on the experience. He is survived by his wife Anita Hall, four children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Our sincerest condolences go out to Fried's family and friends at this time.