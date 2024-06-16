The Big Picture 2017 saw King fans delighted with the It and The Dark Tower adaptations, but Gerald's Game also shocked with its disturbing content.

Mike Flanagan's Flanagan's Gerald's Game explores trauma and survival in a unique and horrifying way, showcasing intimate violence and psychological torment.

The film's portrayal of childhood trauma and resilience sets it apart from other King adaptations, leaving viewers haunted and contemplative.

2017 was a very exciting year for fans of Stephen King who wanted to see the beloved author’s work adapted on screen. The new version of King’s coming-of-age horror novel It became the highest-grossing horror film of all time before inflation, and the long-anticipated adaptation of The Dark Tower finally hit theaters after years of being in development hell (albeit to abysmal reviews). However, 2017 also saw the release of Gerald’s Game, a claustrophobic psychological horror film based on King’s 1992 novel that was deemed “unfilmable” for many years. The film debuted on Netflix without significant fanfare, but Gerald’s Game includes the most violent and disturbing sequence in any King adaptation.

This was an era where the term “streaming original” didn’t necessarily indicate quality content, but Gerald’s Game hailed from veteran horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan. While this was before Flanagan would earn significant praise for his work on the Netflix shows The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, he had already developed bold and original horror projects with Oculus, Hush, and the surprisingly excellent prequel Ouija: Origin of Evil; each of these films explicitly dealt with themes of trauma and recovery. Gerald's Game is disturbing not just because of its violence, but through its analysis of how childhood trauma can linger into adulthood.

Gerald's Game Release Date September 29, 2017 Director Mike Flanagan Cast Carla Gugino , Bruce Greenwood , Chiara Aurelia , Carel Struycken Runtime 103 minutes Main Genre Drama

What Is ‘Gerald’s Game’ About?

Gerald’s Game focuses on a married couple who take an extended vacation to an isolated lake house in order to “spice up” their marriage, which they both admit has been failing. Although Jessie (Carla Gugino) notices a helpless dog near their Alabama cabin, her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) tells her to leave it alone; he even snaps at her when she tries to give the dog some expensive Kobe beef that she cut up in the kitchen. This immediately establishes the power dynamics of the relationship, suggesting that Gerald assumes Jessie will be submissive to him. Gerald views the piece of beef as a commodity, and has no interest in showing kindness to an innocent creature if it does in some way benefit him.

The tension within the relationship escalates when Gerald begins insisting on starting some sexual foreplay. Jessie has her arms tied to a bed when Gerald enters the room and begins to act out an extended rape fantasy. Although this results in a tense argument between them, Jessie is shocked when Gerald suffers a surprise heart attack, leaving her tied to the bed without assistance. The film explores the agonizing time that Jessie spends lying alone, desperately trying to free herself. The dog she saw earlier in the film comes back and gradually starts to eat Gerald's remains right in front of her. Later, Jessie begins to hallucinate visions of Gerald waking up and taunting her about her failings as a lover; this signifies that she is getting dehydrated, and needs to get water quickly. In one of the film's most intense scenes, Jessie molds a shopping tag into a drinking straw she can use to sip a nearby glass of water.

As she ponders her next moves, Jessie is haunted by visions of a mysterious "moonlight man" (Carel Struycken), who the vision of Gerald tells her is the embodiment of death. While Jessie refuses to acknowledge that this figure is anything but a bizarre dream, Gerald suggests that her demise is imminent; the moonlight man has a bag of bones, suggesting that he is collecting "souls" before they die. Jessie is initially able to resist Gerald's taunting, but this changes when he starts referring to her as "Mouse," a nickname that triggers a traumatic flashback to her childhood. Now more vulnerable than ever, Jessie realizes that she will not be able to survive for much longer if she does not break free. As she lies there helplessly, Jessie is forced to mutilate her own body to escape and survive. It becomes evident that she will not be able to call for help or wrestle her way out of the handcuffs; Jessie’s only option is to cut her hand to break from her restraints. The scene is made more intense because of the foreboding flashbacks to the past; it makes it clear that Jessie is still recovering from a past trauma, and may not have the self-will to go through with saving her own life.

‘Gerald’s Game’ Features a Shocking Moment of Gore

Flanagan succeeds in showing a more intimate depiction of violence than what is often seen in horror. The threat that Jessie faces is not an exterior one, as she knows that it will take personal courage to survive. While it is an unthinkable situation, it is clear that it is necessary, or Jessie will soon starve and become dehydrated. Flanagan does not shy away from showing the gore, but it’s made even more haunting thanks to Gugino’s excellent performance. Jessie is forced to second guess herself at every moment, feeling both humiliated and terrified that she is in the situation. It’s not a moment of triumph in which she walks away from the situation empowered. Given that the scene comes at the final segment of the story, the violence leaves the audience on a particularly sour note, as the images that Flanagan constructs are challenging to erase from one's mind.

The hand-cutting scene reaches a level of brutality that is unseen in other King adaptations; while films like Misery and The Mist certainly have their moments of depravity, Gerald's Game spends more time focusing on the gore itself. The only object in the room Jessie has access to is a glass of water, and a brief flashback reminds the viewer of a moment in her childhood in which she cut her hand after shattering the glass. Jessie is forced to break the cup and gradually make an incision above her wrist so that her hand can slip through the cuff. It's not only a moment of Jessie overcoming her childhood fear, but a graphic moment that Flanagan lets play out in real time. Close-up shots show just how much strain the cracking of each bone and vein causes.

Jessie’s isolation is just as haunting as the violence. It’s set up from the beginning that Gerald himself can not be trusted, as he uses the confines of a “romantic getaway” to pursue his violent fantasies; a sinister performance from Greenwood certainly kicks off the uneasy tone from the moment they first get to the cabin. However, Gerald’s collapse puts Jessie in a situation where she couldn’t be more vulnerable. Left to her own devices with no means of asking for help, Jessie is forced to openly question the events that brought her to this horrific situation.

‘Geralds’s Game’ Addresses Childhood Trauma

Image via Netflix

Watching Jessie slice through her own wrist, a shot that Flanagan does not cut away from is disturbing in its own right. However, Gerald’s Game addresses the generational trauma of childhood abuse through a series of flashbacks that relate to Jessie’s childhood. A pivotal memory reveals that a young Jessie (Chiara Aurelia) was sexually assaulted by her father Tom (Henry Thomas), yet kept it a secret for the majority of her life. This explains why Gerald’s fantasy is so particularly disturbing to her; it’s also noted that Gerald is far older than Jessie, and may fulfill a paternal role in her life. The mutilation sequence touches on Jessie’s fear of her own body, as she has grown up having to hide what her father did to her. This situation places her in a position where she can no longer turn a blind eye to the past, and must accept the brutal reality of the situation. As gross of a moment as it is, it does show that Jessie has taken on a newfound resilience in protecting her own life. While previously she had been sleepwalking through her marriage without showing any passion, she now finds a reason to fight for her survival.

What Makes ‘Gerald’s Game’ Unique Among Stephen King Adaptations?

Close

It may not have been as widely seen as The Shining or Christine, but Gerald’s Game shows the dexterity of King adaptations. It’s not a film that develops a rich mythology in the vein of his more overtly fantasy projects. In fact, it's left up to the viewer to determine whether the supernatural elements established in the dream sequences are just part of Jessie’s extended dream state or if they really happened. Nonetheless, Gerald’s Game touches on themes of familial dysfunction, self-actualization, and emotional violence that have been present in every King adaptation since Carrie in 1977.

King fans were likely to be satisfied by Gerald’s Game, as it took one of the author’s more underrated works of fiction and realized it in full detail. However, Gerald’s Game also laid the groundwork for Flanagan to develop his adaptation of Doctor Sleep. Similar to Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep told a surprisingly intimate story about childhood trauma, indicating the depth of emotion that Flanagan could infuse his films with.

