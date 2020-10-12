The Collider Podcast – ‘Gerald’s Game’ and Why Mike Flanagan Is One of Horror’s Best Directors

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re joined by editor Vinnie Mancuso to talk about Gerald’s Game. We discuss why the film works so well despite being a notoriously difficult Stephen King work to adapt, what it says about director Mike Flanagan‘s filmmaking ethos, how he approaches storytelling, the care he’s brought to his other works, how he’s like the Lord & Miller of horror, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

