Gerard Butler has carved a unique niche for himself in Hollywood, showcasing a remarkable range that spans action-packed blockbusters, heartfelt dramas, and swoon-worthy romances. Most famous for embodying the fierce Spartan king in 300, he also flexes his acting chops with heartfelt dramas and period musicals in films like P.S. I Love You and The Phantom of the Opera. Butler has proven time and again that he can adapt to any genre with ease, even in 2025 when he's slated to appear in the action sequel Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and the live-action version of How to Train Your Dragon. His rugged charm, commanding screen presence, and ability to bring depth to his characters have made him a reliable performer, cementing his status as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Nevertheless, Butler shines brightest in the action genre, where his intensity and physicality truly come to life. Either it's battling Russian submarines or a comet headed to Earth, Butler has an innate ability to make every action movie an adrenaline-fueled ride. From playing a ruthless antihero to protecting the President numerous times from relentless attackers, we'll take a look at his best action films, and rank them based on their plots, action sequences, and most importantly, Butler’s performances as a beloved action star.

10 'Geostorm' (2018)

Directed by Dean Devlin

Image via Warner Bros.

A throwback to 1990s disaster movies, Geostorm stars Gerard Butler as Jake Lawson, a scientist who designed a satellite system capable of controlling the Earth's climate to prevent natural disasters. However, when the system begins to malfunction, unleashing catastrophic weather events across the globe, Jake is called back into action to uncover the cause. Together with his brother, who acts as Assistant Secretary of State, Jake’s mission becomes a race against time to prevent the ultimate disaster.

Geostorm might lean heavily into sci-fi spectacle, but Butler’s grounded performance gives the film an emotional core. As Jake, he balances the character’s brilliance with his personal struggles, including repairing his strained relationship with his brother, played by Jim Sturgess. Butler’s portrayal effectively humanizes the high-concept narrative, making the stakes feel more immediate and relatable while also elevating the film's overuse of disaster-movie tropes. The film gets criticized for its reliance on CGI, but the spectacle is fun and jaw-dropping at the same time, making it one of the favorites for disaster movies.

9 'Copshop' (2021)

Directed by Joe Carnahan

Image via Open Road Films

Directed by Joe Carnahan, who's no stranger to explosive action movies, Gerard Butler takes on the role of Bob Viddick, a calculating hitman who deliberately gets himself arrested to get close to his target, con artist Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) in Copshop. The two find themselves locked up in a small-town police station, but the situation quickly spirals out of control when another hitman shows up, determined to finish the job. The film makes excellent use of its confined setting, showcasing the tension through the characters stuck in it.

Butler plays Viddick with menace and charm, imbuing the character with a quiet, almost playful confidence that makes him both unsettling and oddly likable. What sets Copshop apart is its focus on character-driven tension rather than over-the-top action, allowing Butler to showcase his ability to command each scene. His chemistry with Grillo and Valerie Louder, who plays a rookie cop, adds depth to the film, making the interpersonal dynamics as compelling as the action itself. The movie was well-received by critics and audiences, with its Rotten Tomatoes score sitting at 83%.

Your changes have been saved Copshop Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Director Joe Carnahan Cast Tracey Bonner , Robert Walker-Branchaud , Marshall Cook , Jose Pablo Cantillo , Ryan O’Nan , Frank Grillo , Christopher Michael Holley , Toby Huss , Alexis Louder , Gerard Butler , Chad L. Coleman , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 107 minutes Release Date September 17, 2021 Writers Kurt McLeod , Joe Carnahan , Mark Williams Cinematographer Juan Miguel Azpiroz Producer Alan Siegel, Mark Williams, Eric Gold, Gerard Butler, Tai Duncan, Frank Grillo, James Masciello, Joe Carnahan, Warren Goz Production Company WarParty Films, G-Base Productions, Sculptor Media, Zero Gravity Management Sfx Supervisor Bruno Van Zeebroeck Expand

8 'Angel Has Fallen' (2019)

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh

Image via Lionsgate

Butler returns as Mike Banning, the resilient Secret Service agent in Angel Has Fallen. Now tasked with protecting Morgan Freeman, Banning finds himself framed for an assassination attempt on the President after surviving a brutal drone attack. The attack leaves the President in a coma and Banning becomes the target of a nationwide manhunt. He must uncover the real perpetrators while evading relentless pursuit by law enforcement.

Angel Has Fallen sets itself apart from its predecessors by exploring Banning’s vulnerability. With a scaled-down production, Butler delivers a layered performance, portraying Banning as an aging hero grappling with the toll his career has taken on his body and mind. This humanizing element adds emotional weight to the story, making his fight for redemption and justice more compelling. The action sequences remain as thrilling as the previous entries, and the film makes sure to highlight moving character moments through the dynamic between Banning and his estranged father, played by Nick Nolte, as well as Banning's relationship with the President. The film was not the critics' favorite, but audiences loved it, evidenced by its 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. A fourth film, currently titled Night Has Fallen, has been announced.

7 'Plane' (2023)

Directed by Jean-François Richet

Image via Lionsgate

Plane follows Gerard Butler's Brodie Torrance, a commercial airline pilot whose routine flight turns into a harrowing survival mission after a lightning strike forces him to land on a war-torn island. Teaming up with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a high-profile fugitive being transported on the flight, Torrance must not only navigate the wreckage but also protect his passengers from a violent militia that takes them hostage.

Plane overcomes its silly, simplistic title by displaying satisfying, visceral action sequences led by Butler and Colter. Butler’s performance as Torrance is truly heroic, bringing a balance of vulnerability and grit to the everyman hero role. His chemistry with Colter adds layers to the story, as their uneasy partnership evolves into a mutual respect built on trust and survival instincts. Plane was received positively by critics and audiences alike, making it a new action classic in Butler's filmography. A sequel titled Ship is currently being planned, with Colter assuming the lead role.