With Den of Thieves 2: Pantera topping the box office this past weekend, the struggling studio Lionsgate saw its first number one debut since late 2023. The studio had a terrible 2024, with all of its releases struggling to pass the $250 million mark worldwide. But Den of Thieves 2 has aided not just Lionsgate; it has also pushed star Gerard Butler up a few spots on the all-time list of the world's highest-grossing lead actors. Butler's career box office haul has now passed the $3.22 billion milestone globally, thanks to Den of Thieves 2's nearly $25 million haul so far.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, Den of Thieves 2 serves as a sequel to 2018's Den of Thieves, which concluded its run with $80 million worldwide. In the years since, the first film has gained a cult following of sorts, which is perhaps why a sequel was green-lit. Den of Thieves 2 earned superior reviews to its predecessor, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 63% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. By comparison, the first film holds a 41% score. Butler previously headlined the Has Fallen action series, which has grossed a combined total of $500 million globally.

He first gained attention around two decades ago, with a lead role in The Phantom of the Opera, but he truly broke out after playing King Leonidas in director Zack Snyder's 300, which grossed nearly $500 million globally. It remains his highest-grossing live-action film. His biggest hits, however, are the three How to Train Your Dragon movies, which have generated a combined total of $1.6 billion worldwide. Butler is now also set to reprise his character from the trilogy in DreamWorks' upcoming live-action remake. Over the course of his career, Butler has appeared in films across a variety of genres; in addition to establishing himself as an action star, for a while, he also headlined romantic comedies.

Butler Has Overtaken Some of the Most Recognizable Stars of All Time

He's currently at the 152nd spot on the all-time list, having overtaken the likes of Tobey Maguire ($3.2 billion), Jon Hamm ($3.196 billion), Reese Witherspoon ($3.18 billion), and John Goodman ($3.16 billion). He needs to pass Tom Hardy and Willem Dafoe (both around $15 million ahead of him) to enter the top 150 list.

Produced on a reported budget of $40 million, Den of Thieves 2 is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world’s largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Runtime 144 minutes Release Date January 10, 2025 Writers Christian Gudegast Expand

