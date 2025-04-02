While he is generally associated with the sort of “guilty pleasure” action cinema represented by Den of Thieves and 300, Gerard Butler has always been an actor capable of showing far more depth. It’s easy to forget that Butler was once a stage actor, with his breakthrough international roles being in adaptations of The Phantom of the Opera and Coriolanus. Although it’s fun to see that Butler has occupied a unique space within action cinema that is sorely lacking within the industry right now, he has also given reminders of the dramatic roots from which his career began. Butler delivered the most mature, heartbreaking performance of his career in the powerful sports drama Chasing Mavericks, which served as the last feature film from the legendary filmmakers Curtis Hanson and Michael Apted.

What Is ‘Chasing Mavericks’ About?