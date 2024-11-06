One of Gerard Butler’s most highly-rated action thrillers is now available to stream for free. Known for his roles in action-packed films like Olympus Has Fallen and its sequels, the crime thriller Den of Thieves, Plane, Greenland, 300, and more, the Scotsman has become a staple of the genre. But one of his lesser-known entries in the action thriller realm is also one of his most critically praised—and it’s now free to watch on Amazon Freevee.

Released in 2021, Copshop stars Butler alongside fellow action star Frank Grillo, with Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, and Chad Coleman rounding out the cast. Streaming now on Amazon Freevee, the film follows Butler’s hitman as he tracks Grillo’s enigmatic con artist to a small town, where the two end up locked in a jail cell together. The movie sits at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics hailing the action set pieces and Butler's trademark charisma in the main role. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the director of action hits like Smokin' Aces, The A-Team, The Grey, and Boss Level, the film also has an audience score of 74%. Here’s the official synopsis for Copshop:

“On the run from a lethal assassin, a wily con artist devises a scheme to hide out inside a small-town police station--but when the hitman turns up at the precinct, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds herself caught in the crosshairs.”

What is Gerard Butler Up to Next?

Well, he's a busy boy. First up is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, where he reprises his role as ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien. The sequel to the 2018 heist thriller is set for release on January 10, 2025. Butler is also returning to his disaster-film roots with Greenland: Migration, a follow-up to the 2020 hit Greenland, where the Garrity family navigates a post-apocalyptic world following a cataclysmic asteroid impact. Additionally, he’s set to play Secret Service agent Mike Banning again in Night Has Fallen, the fourth installment in the popular Has Fallen franchise.

In a change of pace, Butler stars in In the Hand of Dante, directed by Julian Schnabel and featuring an ensemble cast that includes Oscar Isaac, Gal Gadot, Al Pacino and Jason Momoa. The film mixes a 14th-century storyline with a present-day narrative involving a lost Dante manuscript. Finally, Butler is also stepping back into a fan-favorite role as Stoick the Vast in the upcoming live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon.

Copshop is streaming now on Amazon Freevee. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Gerard Butler.

Copshop Release Date September 17, 2021 Director Joe Carnahan Cast Tracey Bonner , Robert Walker-Branchaud , Marshall Cook , Jose Pablo Cantillo , Ryan O’Nan , Frank Grillo , Christopher Michael Holley , Toby Huss , Alexis Louder , Gerard Butler , Chad L. Coleman , Kaiwi Lyman Runtime 107 minutes Writers Kurt McLeod , Joe Carnahan , Mark Williams

