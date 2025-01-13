Gerard Butler is one of the biggest action stars in the world, and his latest movie, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, claimed the top spot at the box office this weekend by grossing $15.5 million, putting it $2.2 million ahead of Mufasa: The Lion King in second place. This $15.5 million total has helped Butler’s domestic box office haul reach $1.9 billion, which pales in comparison to the $2.9 billion his movies have earned in international markets. The first Den of Thieves is also partially to thank for Butler’s box office total reaching $1.9 billion; the 2018 original grossed $44 million domestically and $35 million internationally for an $80 million total, which Den of Thieves 2 will likely pass thanks to mostly good word-of-mouth reviews.

The highest-grossing movie of Gerard Butler’s career is How to Train Your Dragon (2010), which is being adapted into a live-action movie coming later this year and will certainly take home a haul at the box office. The second-highest-grossing movie of Butler’s career is arguably his most notable, 300, the period epic from Zack Snyder that sees him take on the mantle of King Leonidas, the great Spartan leader who stood against King Xerxes and his army of Persians. The How to Train Your Dragon sequels are the third and fourth-highest-grossing movies of Butler’s career, and his role as Mike Banning in the Has Fallen series has also helped take his box office total to new heights. O’Shea Jackson Jr. also stars in Den of Thieves 2, which has earned scores of 54% from critics and 79% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

What Else Is Doing Well at the Box Office Right Now?

Outside Den of Thieves 2: Pantera and Mufasa: The Lion King in the top two spots, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has also continued a strong run at the box office by earning another $11 million domestically this weekend, pushing it over the $200 million mark domestically and near the $400 million mark globally. Nosferatu also added another $6.8 million to its total, while Moana 2 fell slightly short of that with $6.5 million. Both A Complete Unknown and Wicked earned $5 million this weekend, while Better Man barely earned $1 million.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera In the thrilling sequel, Big Nick pursues Donnie across Europe, entangled in the perilous realm of diamond thieves and the notorious Panther mafia. As tensions rise, they confront the formidable challenges of a colossal heist targeting the world's largest diamond exchange, setting off an intense battle of wits and resources. Director Christian Gudegast Cast Gerard Butler , O'Shea Jackson Jr. , Meadow Williams , Jordan Bridges , Evin Ahmad , Swen Temmel , Bob Jennings , Michael Bisping , Salvatore Esposito , Orli Shuka , Cristian Solimeno , Nazmiye Oral , Yasen Zates Atour , Dino Kelly , Rico Verhoeven , Velibor Topic , Antonio Bustorff , Yuri D. Brown , Birol Tarkan Yıldız , John West Jr , Ciryl Gane , Mark Grosy , Ignacio Herráez , Stéphane Coulon Runtime 0 Minutes Writers Christian Gudegast

