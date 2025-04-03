One of Gerard Butler’s most forgotten movies is stirring up a storm on Netflix nearly 10 years after being released. Butler stars alongside Andy Garcia and Ed Harris in Geostorm, the 2017 sci-fi/disaster thriller that tells the story of a team of scientists led by Jake Lawson (Butler) who race against the clock to save Earth from a dangerous geostorm that is capable of wiping out the entire planet. Geostorm recently made its streaming debut on Netflix to kick off April and has found major success on the platform, climbing to the #4 spot in the streamer’s top 10. Geostorm earned “rotten” scores of 18% from critics and 35% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the film grossed over $220 million at the global box office, including $187 million in international markets.

Dean Devlin wrote and directed Geostorm, with Paul Guyot also contributing to the script. Geostorm was Devlin’s directorial debut, and he followed that up the next year with Bad Samaritan, the crime thriller led by David Tennant and Kerry Condon. He also recently helmed an episode of The Ark (Christie Burke) and two episodes of Almost Paradise (Christian Kane). However, before he got into directing, Devlin also worked as a producer on some of the most iconic sci-fi movies ever. His second producing credit came from Independence Day, the 1996 alien invasion film starring Will Smith that hauled in over $800 million at the worldwide box office. He also worked as a producer on Godzilla, the 1998 kaiju thriller starring Matthew Broderick, before teaming up with Mel Gibson to produce The Patriot, his period war epic starring Heath Ledger.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix Right Now?

Ahead of Geostorm on Netflix right now is One of Them Days, the buddy comedy starring Keke Palmer and SZA. The film grossed over $50 million at the domestic box office before making its streaming debut. Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario sequel, Day of the Soldado, is also one of the more popular movies on Netflix right now, occupying the #5 spot in the streamer’s top 10. Kevin Costner also has a new movie in the Netflix top 10. Draft Day, which sees the Yellowstone veteran take on the role of a professional football GM, is sitting comfortably in the #9 spot.

Geostorm stars Gerard Butler and Andy Garcia and was written and directed by Dean Devlin. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Geostorm on Netflix.