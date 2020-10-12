Gerard Butler Action Movie ‘Greenland’ Sets December Release Date on VOD
If you’re anything like me, you’ve been jonesing for your annual Gerard Butler action fix, and to the rescue comes STXfilms, which has announced it will release Greenland on premium VOD on Dec. 18.
See, that’s what happens when you move, Dune! Gerry Butler comes in to take your date and steal your spice!
Ric Roman Waugh directed Greenland, which follows one family’s fight for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. Butler stars as John Garrity, who leads his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and their young son Nathan on a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garritys experience the best and worst of humanity. As the
countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate flight to a possible safe haven.
David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale Floyd, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, Holt McCallany and Scott Glenn co-star in the hair-raising film, which will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max in 2021 after its transactional home entertainment run.
Greenland was written by Chris Sparling (Buried) and produced by Basil Iwanyk (John Wick), Sèbastian Raybaud, Alan Siegel and Butler. The movie opened atop the box office in 24 territories around the world, outperforming Butler’s hit Has Fallen franchise in many of them. It was made for roughly $35 million and will debut on PVOD at a price point of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental — five dollars more than STX charged for The Gentlemen.
I’m typically focused on watching Oscar contenders each December, but I’m looking to catching mainstream movies like Greenland and Wonder Woman 1984 this holiday season, as we could all use some fun escapist fare — even if there are some parallels to the current pandemic. Just be glad you didn’t have to fight Butler for any toilet paper back in March. To watch the trailer for Butler’s latest action movie, click here.
