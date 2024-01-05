Sometimes, casting is just too good not to do and this is another example, as Gerard Butler is joining the cast of the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon as per an exclusive report from Deadline. The Scottish star is reprising his role from the original animated trilogy as Stoick, father of the franchise's protagonist Hiccup, who was played by Jay Baruchel originally and will now be portrayed by Mason Thames in live action. Butler also joins Nico Parker, who will portray Hiccup's love interest in the film, while Dean DeBlois is on producing, writing and directing duties.

While Baruchel and America Ferrera are obviously too old to take on the roles of Hiccup and Astrid, Dreamworks couldn't resist bringing back Butler for the role of Stoick, the determined Viking chief and single father. Butler, famed for his action-packed performances in the Olympus Has Fallen series and 300, is still fondly remembered by fans for his part in How To Train Your Dragon.

This move also serves as a fitting homage to the original cast. Butler is also still one of the busiest men in Hollywood, and is a prolific star of action films. This year, he will be seen in a sequel to Den of Thieves, as well as recently working on a sequel to his surprise apocalyptic thriller Greenland for Prime Video.

What Made 'How To Train Your Dragon' Such a Success?

Based on the series of books by British author Cressida Cowell, the franchise tells the story of Hiccup, a young Viking who challenges his tribe's dragon-slaying tradition by befriending a dragon, Toothless. This plot promotes themes of friendship, acceptance, and bonding. The score by John Powell is far better than it has any right to be, topped off by the magnificent "Test Drive" orchestral score for Hiccup and Toothless' first flight. The depiction of the dragons, particularly Toothless, and the breathtaking flying scenes are notable highlights, contributing to the film's immersive experience.

The series left a massive cultural impact, and received acclaim for its storytelling and emotional depth as it followed Hiccup through childhood into adulthood, as well as Toothless into finding a family of his own. The series grossing a stunning $1.636 billion worldwide, garnering near universal praise from critics and the public, and all three installments of the series were nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Marc Platt, through his Universal-based company Marc Platt Productions, will produce the film, with Adam Siegel, the company's President, also participating in the production. The movie is scheduled for release on June 13, 2025.