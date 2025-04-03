Hollywood is full of stories about movies that find their audience years after underperforming at the box office. F. Gary Gray’s Law Abiding Citizen was one of those small thrillers that did not make a cultural impact despite having the star power of Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler. But the film’s rediscovery on streaming platforms in recent years has as much to do with its thought-provoking themes about the justice system as it does the entertainment value.

Back in 2009, Hollywood was positioning Butler as the next great action star thanks to his star-making turn in Zack Snyder’s 300. His subsequent roles in romantic comedies and high-concept action projects did little to further his momentum. By turning to a project that puts vigilante-themed movies on their head, Law Abiding Citizen offers Butler a riveting performance as a character that toes the line between right and wrong.

What Is 'Law Abiding Citizen' About?