The new film will be an adaptation of an action thriller by Jeff Lindsay, who wrote the 'Dexter' book series.

Another beloved action-thriller novel is making its leap to the big screen. According to Deadline, Just Watch Me, which was originally penned by Dexter novelist, Jeff Lindsay, will be getting an onscreen makeover. However, this isn’t the only exciting news surrounding the new title. Gerard Butler is officially in talks to star in the new film, with John Wick creator and Nobody writer, Derek Kolstad, attached to adapt the book into movie form.

Lindsay authored the title as part of his two-book Riley Wolfe series. Just Watch Me centers around a Robin Hood-like hero who hunts down those with a little too much wealth. Chasing after the 0.1 percent, the anti-hero seeks to drain the wealthiest of their gross extravagance.

In Just Watch Me, audiences will follow Riley as he sets his sights on one of the most precious collections of gems in the world - the Crown Jewels of Iran.

If he wants to complete this harrowing hit, the master thief will need some help. This is where Monique, a top-tier forger, along with a crew of fellow thieves, step in. Prepared to stop at nothing for his goal, Riley and the rest of his team set out to take on the unthinkable.

Sculptor Media (The Marksman, Copshop) will be financing as well as producing the feature. Just Watch Me is slated to be the company’s premiere film under their new international sales division, Mossbank. For Sculptor Media, Warren Goz and Eric Gold will produce. Joining the duo will be Stone Village Films’ Scott Steindorff and Dylan Russell alongside Butler and Alan Siegel who will produce for their company, G-BASE.

As for the executive production team, that will be made up of Raven’s James Masciello and Matt Sidari. Stone Village’s Joel Falderon will co-produce. Just Watch Me will once again bring together Sculptor Media, Butler, G-BASE, and Raven. Previously, the actor and production companies had worked together on Copshop, of which Butler also starred in.

In a statement surrounding the new film, Kolstad shared his enthusiasm, commenting that he was “eager to see Gerard Butler bring Riley Wolfe to cinematic life” alongside an “incredible” production team. As Kolstad is, “both a fan and a friend of Jeff Lindsay,” those looking forward to the film are sure to be in for a well-adapted, action-packed thrill ride. Though there is no release date set, we do know the feature plans to begin production during the fourth quarter of 2022.

