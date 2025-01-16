Although he has occasionally dabbled in the romantic comedy and family drama genres, Gerard Butler is most closely associated with the many action films that he has appeared in. Given Butler’s impressive physique, undeniable charisma, and ability to transform into morally ambiguous characters, it is no surprise that he has often been drawn to action cinema. While there are some action stars like Dwayne Johnson or Vin Diesel who refuse to take chances, Butler has ensured that there is a diversity to the action films that he appears in; between a gritty heist thriller like Den of Thieves, a comic book epic like 300, and a thrilling disaster film like Greenland, he has managed to make each of his performances unique. Butler gave one of his most underrated performances as a real vigilante in the biographical revenge thriller Machine Gun Preacher, which became the subject of legitimate controversy based on the film’s inspiration.

What Is ‘Machine Gun Preacher’ About?