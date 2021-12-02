Gerard Butler-led military thriller film Kandahar has begun filming in Saudi Arabia, Deadline reports. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the movie will mark yet another team up for the director and leading man, who have previously worked together on Greenland and Angel Has Fallen. Two new cast additions have also been announced, as Ali Fazal (Death on the Nile and Victoria & Abdul) and Navid Negahban (Homeland, 24, and Legion) are set to join Butler in the film.

The story will center around Tom Harris (Butler), a CIA agent that has gone undercover into enemy territory in Afghanistan. With his Afghan translator by his side, the agent needs to make it all the way to Kandahar in order to be rescued. The duo will need to be very careful, though, as they are being hunted by their enemies as they attempt to flee.

Kandahar will make history by being the very first U.S. film to be shot entirely in Saudi Arabia. Filming will take place in the country’s northwestern AlUla region in the city of Jeddah. TAn agency named The Film AlUla has been working hard to show off their beautiful piece of country and bring more international filmmaking into the area.

Image via STXfilms

RELATED: Gerard Butler Updates on 'Den of Thieves 2' and Says It'll Be a More "Fun, Sexy Journey"

Film Commissioner at Film AlUla Stephen Strachan said, “We are thrilled to officially start production on Kandahar, and welcome the production to the visually stunning county of AlUla. With such a notable filmmaking team behind the production, it is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase not only the captivating, varied landscapes of AlUla, but also our local crews and talent that are being utilized by production. We are excited to be able to showcase AlUla to global audiences around the world, and to open the doors to the region as a world-class filming destination."

The original screenplay was written by Mitchell LaFortune, who based the story on his up close and personal background working as a military intelligence official at the time of the Snowden leaks. John Wick producers Thunder Road Films will team up with Capstone to jointly produce the new film. Capstone will also be financing alongside Middle East media group MBC Studios.

With a talented director, an amazing lineup of cast, and a stunning location, Kandahar is bound to be a beautifully scenic, non-stop action thriller.

Gerard Butler Movies Ranked, From Smoldering Vampires to Smoldering Dragon Hunters We ranked 16 of the actor's biggest films, from '300' to, um, 'Gamer.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email