Gerard Butler to Return for ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Sequel ‘Night Has Fallen’

Gerard Butler is set to reprise his iconic action role of Mike Banning in Night Has Fallen, which will be the fourth film in the hit Has Fallen franchise.

Ric Roman Waugh, who directed Angel Has Fallen, is returning to direct the sequel for Millennium Media, which is also bringing back Robert Mark Kamen (Taken) to write the script.

Butler and his manager Alan Siegel will produce under their G-BASE banner along with Heidi Jo Markel of Eclectic Pictures, Les Weldon, and Millennium Media president Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger and Yariv Lerner. Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson will executive produce on behalf of Millennium Media. Night Has Fallen will be filmed at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria and throughout Europe.

The Has Fallen franchise has had a fascinating trajectory, as it was initially seen as something of a rip-off of big spec sale White House Down even though it wound up beating that big-budget Sony movie to theaters. However, Olympus Has Fallen was clearly superior to that Channing Tatum–Jamie Foxx movie, which was quickly forgotten. A ghastly sequel, London Has Fallen, threatened to derail the entire franchise until Waugh got things back on track with Angel Has Fallen.

“The Has Fallen journey continues and we couldn’t be more excited to take on the challenge of building on this beloved franchise with our dear friends Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler. These films are not driven just by action, but by the special characters and relationships of Mike Banning and his friends, family, and foes,” said Greenstein. “We look forward to teaming back up again with Angel Has Fallen’s Ric Roman Waugh to captivate audiences worldwide on another journey full of these touching and fun character moments, as well as unique and heightened action, and a dark turn of events that will send this next installment down a wildly unexpected trajectory.”

Millennium Media will be launching sales on Night Has Fallen at this year’s AFM. The company is also behind the hit action franchises stemming from The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and The Mechanic, as well as Rambo: Last Blood. Millennium also produced the acclaimed indie films The Outpost from director Rod Lurie, and Tesla starring Ethan Hawke.

Butler, who has been busy filming Joe Carnahan‘s action thriller Cop Shop, will soon be seen in the disaster movie Greenland, and you can click here to watch the trailer for that film. Butler fans may also want to check out Tom Reimann‘s rankings of all of the Scottish actor’s movies right here.