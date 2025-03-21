One of Gerard Butler’s action movies, which grossed nearly three times its budget at the box office, is finding streaming success two years after release. Butler stars alongside Mike Colter in Plane, the 2023 survival thriller that grossed $74 million at the worldwide box office against a modest $25 million budget. Plane recently premiered on Peacock, and the film wasted no time jumping to #1 on the streamer's movie charts. However, Wicked’s arrival on Peacock today may mean that Butler and Colter’s gritty action thriller isn’t long for the top spot. Plane follows a pilot, Brodie Torrance (Butler), who is forced to land his commercial aircraft in a war zone due to a terrible storm. Thankfully for Brodie, Louis Gaspare (Colter) is on board, as he may be their only chance for survival.

Not long after Plane premiered in theaters in 2023, it was announced that a sequel to the film, Ship, was in the works, with Mike Colter expected to return. News about the sequel had been eerily quiet recently until Colter recently sat down with Collider and mentioned that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes brought things to a halt, and the team hasn’t had the chance to pick back up yet. Plane was directed by Jean-François-Richet, who was also tapped to direct the sequel, but it's unknown if Plane scribes Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis will also write Ship. Before his work on Plane, Richet also directed The Emperor of Paris starring Olga Kurylenko, and he’s also famous for his work on Blood Father, the 2016 R-rated crime thriller starring Mel Gibson.

