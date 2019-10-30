Gerard Butler to Star in Action-Thriller ‘The Plane’ from ‘Transformers’ Producer

0

Gerard Butler may not be America’s favorite action hero, but he has carved out a niche for himself on the silver screen between 300 and his hit Fallen franchise. And now the Scottish actor is set to star in the action-thriller The Plane, which hails from Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Based on the book by Charles Cumming, who co-wrote the script with JP Davis (Violence of Action), the film follows Ray Torrance (Butler), a commercial pilot who heroically lands his storm-damaged aircraft in the middle of a war zone, only to find himself caught between the agendas of multiple militia who are planning to take the plane and its passengers hostage.

Di Bonaventura will produce under his eponymous banner along with Mark Vahradian, and they’ll be joined by MadRiver Pictures’ Marc Butan and Ara Keshishian, as well as Butler and his G-BASE partner Alan Siegel. Production is slated to start in Q2 next year, and CAA Media Finance is handling domestic rights, while MadRiver International is handling international sales.

Butler recently starred in Angel Has Fallen, which grossed $133 million worldwide and was much better than I was expecting. There’s just something that appeals to me about Butler’s hard-charging Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The sequel must be coming to home video soon, so be sure and check out our review here. Butler also demonstrated actual dramatic chops in The Vanishing, which follows a trio of lighthouse keepers who stumble upon a missing fortune. It may not have been released to the same fanfare as A24’s The Lighthouse, but it’s worth a look all the same.

Butler next stars in Ric Roman Waugh‘s thriller Greenland, and he’ll also be seen in Jamie Foxx‘s upcoming basketball comedy All-Star Weekend. He’s represented by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment, while Davis is repped by Management 360 and attorney Tara Kole. Deadline broke the Plane news.