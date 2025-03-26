One of Gerard Butler’s most controversial romantic comedies has returned to streaming charts more than 15 years after its release. Butler stars alongside Grey’s Anatomy veteran Katherine Heigl in The Ugly Truth, the 2009 rom-com that grossed over $200 million at the box office against a modest $38 million budget. The Ugly Truth is streaming exclusively on Peacock, where it is the sixth most popular movie on the platform at the time of writing. The film was panned by critics upon release and earned a 14% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but general audiences were kinder to The Ugly Truth, giving it a 60%. The rom-com follows a television producer who takes control of a morning show segment on modern relationships that’s hosted by a misogynistic man.

Nicole Eastman, Karen McCullah, and Kirsten Smith wrote the screenplay for The Ugly Truth, and Robert Luketic directed the film. The Ugly Truth is still among Luketic’s most famous works to this day, but he’s also known for making his directorial debut on Legally Blonde, the 2001 high-concept comedy starring Reese Witherspoon that’s being rebooted in the form of a prequel series. The year before he worked with Butler on The Ugly Truth, Luketic also teamed up with Jim Sturgess and Kate Bosworth for 21, the true-crime thriller that’s currently lacking a streaming home. Luketic’s last directorial outing came in 2019 on The Wedding Year, the R-rated romantic comedy starring Tyler James Williams and Sarah Hyland. He did not return to direct the Legally Blonde sequel, Red, White & Blonde, and was instead replaced by Charles Herman-Wurmfeld.

What’s Next for ‘The Ugly Truth’ Star Gerard Butler’?