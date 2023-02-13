The children's book character Geronimo Stilton is set to become a movie star. According to Deadline, Radar Pictures will adapt the Geronimo Stilton book series into a film. In the upcoming movie, the mouse journalist will discover a conspiracy, which could be the biggest story that he and his friends have ever covered. Throughout the film, Geronimo and his team must make sure they are one step ahead of their enemy.

Geronimo Stilton was created by Italian writer Elisabetta Dami. The character first appeared in the 1997 book Lost Treasure of the Emerald Eye. Since his introduction, Geronimo Stilton has appeared in hundreds of books, as well as in graphic novels. An animated television series adaptation ran from 2009-2017. In the series, Geronimo Stilton was voiced by Brian Drummond.

The film adaptation will be directed by David Soren. Soren's previously directed 2017's Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, 2013's Turbo, and the 2009 TV special Merry Madagascar for DreamWorks Animation. "I'm excited to be working with Radar Pictures to bring this incredibly popular book series to life," said Soren. "Geronimo Stilton is beloved around the world and, it's high time for his first hilarious, feature film adventure."

Image via Scholastic

Radar Pictures' Anthony Tringali, Michael Napoliello, and Maria Frisk will be producers for the film. "The Geronimo Stilton books are so wonderfully witty and you immediately fall in love with the characters," said Tringali. "The movie will bring audiences of all ages on an unforgettable and hilarious journey full of action, heart, and mousy misadventures." For the film adaptation, Radar Pictures will collaborate with Atlantyca Entertainment, who is in charge of the book series' international publishing rights, animation rights, and worldwide licensing rights. The company previously produced the 2009-2017 Geronimo Stilton animated television series. "Here at Atlantyca, we are honored to see our beloved Geronimo Stilton is heading to Hollywood!" said Atlantyca President Pietro Marietti. "For 20 years, we've proudly created a global brand with extraordinary success achieved through books, the animated series, our musical and exhibitions, resulting in Geronimo Stilton becoming a worldwide transmedia phenomenon. Our partnership with Radar Pictures is truly a next step for this famed mouse journalist. We are so excited to see the potential this brings to sharing his story with new audiences on the big screen."

No potential release date has been announced for the Geronimo Stilton adaptation. Fans can currently see Soren's previous work in DreamWorks Animation's Turbo, which is currently available to stream on Peacock. In the meantime, check out this trailer for Soren's latest film, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, below: