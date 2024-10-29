Gerry Turner, the lead of The Golden Bachelor, recently raised eyebrows after he seemingly took a swipe at The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei and The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran. Although Turner didn’t call out either by name, fans quickly connected the dots since his caption referenced Dancing With the Stars, where Graziadei and Tran are currently competing.

In the Instagram post, Turner shared a video of himself attempting a popular DWTS move with his granddaughter-in-law, Camryn. Alongside the video, he captioned, “DWTS has nothing on Camryn, my granddaughter-in-law, and me!!!” which was interpreted as a direct comparison to Graziadei and Tran’s current routines.

Fans were intrigued, with some admiring Turner’s confidence, while others debated if this was a calculated attempt to draw attention or simply an innocent post gone viral due to a mere coincidence. Due to his villain status inside the franchise, most of the comments under the post are filled with negativity, with one even commenting, “Just go away.”

What Does Gerry Turner’s ‘DWTS’ Diss Mean For His Reality TV Image

Gerry Turner’s subtle Instagram jab aimed at The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei could hint at a strategic move to stay in the reality TV spotlight. With his caption comparing his dance skills, fans and critics have speculated that it could be a way to position himself for a spot on Dancing With the Stars. The official account of DWTS fueled the fire by commenting on the post.

The DWTS team commented, “Nailed it,” leading fans to wonder if Turner’s bold confidence could be a potentially successful effort to join the show’s next season. Turner’s reality TV persona is already stained by his highly publicized divorce from Theresa Nist. That’s why, while the post could simply be a light-hearted family moment, it has sparked a mixed reaction. The humor here could be his way of engaging a fanbase that has remained skeptical of his motives, especially after the backlash surrounding his divorce.

Fans React To His Post

Comments where people are claiming Turner is “so yesterday” highlight the challenges he faces in winning back public goodwill. Turner’s previous Instagram post — a serene photo of Big Long Lake in Indiana — earned many positive reactions. It suggests that he still can connect with fans when he strikes the right chord. His decision to engage less with critics online, compared to his previously blunt responses, could also help him recover his image.

While Gerry Turner may still connect with fans through heartfelt posts, the overwhelming backlash to his controversies makes full rehabilitation of his reputation seem unlikely. If Turner’s goal is to regain a significant portion of his fanbase, his uphill battle is far from over.

Fans can watch The Golden Bachelor on ABC. For streaming, episodes are available on Hulu.

