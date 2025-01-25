Have you ever wondered what Midsommar would look like as a horror-comedy? Well, look no further than Get Away. Directed by Steffen Haars, Get Away takes all the tropes of folk horror and throws them right back at the audience. It is bizarre in tone but held together by the comedic performances of its leads, Nick Frost (who also wrote the movie) and Aisling Bea, who is a household name in the UK comedy scene. It captures that eerie unease of the closed commune environment from an outsider's perspective. Yet, the protagonists are so abruptly blissful and jovial that the movie is tonally different to the rest of the folk horror subgenre. Get Away is gloriously self-indulgent and encourages the audience to move away from the usual seriousness of the subgenre and just relax, and that’s what makes it such a wild ride.

What is ‘Get Away’ About?