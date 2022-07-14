It wouldn't be fair to say that Ed Harris has gone anywhere. Certainly, the actor is a striking menace on HBO's Westworld, and he can currently be seen as a stern authoritarian figure in Top Gun: Maverick. But it feels increasingly rare to see a role that lets the four-time Oscar-nominated Apollo 13 actor shine as he does in the trailer for Get Away If You Can, an oceanside thriller that also stars Terrence Martin and Dominque Braun, who also split writing, producing, and directing duties.

Harris was a bright presence in Netflix's The Lost Daughter last year, and he'll make an impact in the right supporting part, notably with mother!, Rules Don't Apply, and even Geostorm. But it's far less common to see the actor really sink his teeth into a role and make it his own. That's not to say that his best work is behind him. Far from it, in fact. It's just becoming less common to see the prestige actor do his thing in a major way. And, in that respect, it's refreshing to watch an actor like Harris relish the chance to play it big and menacing in the mysterious trailer.

Though the teaser is elusive with the details, the upcoming movie's plot synopsis notes that Get Away If You Can is centered around a troubled married couple (Martin, Braun) who hope that sailing across the open ocean might relight the spark that's been lost between them. However, their relationship is brought to the breaking point when one's refusal to explore a mysterious deserted island sends them spiraling on a deep internal journey that requires some drastic decisions in order to survive. Though the trailer makes the film seem like an intensive romantic thriller, the synopsis makes it sound like an introspective drama. We'll have to wait until the movie comes out to see where it lands, genre-wise. But when you're watching this teaser, there's no denying that Harris, when given the chance to do his stuff, can really make a meal out of a performance. Sure enough, no matter how much screen-time the actor gets in the final film, Get Away If You Can should serve as another great reminder of why Harris remains one of our finest actors.

With each snarl and sneer and dramatic line reading, Harris maintains your attention and proves to be a fantastically menacing villain, should that be the direction this new movie ultimately takes. It's too early to know if that's where this intimate project is heading, but we'll learn soon enough, as the indie film is just a few weeks away from release. Get Away If You Can will hit VOD and select theaters starting August 19th.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the trailer and poster below: