As the weather outside turns frightful, the idea of a vacation to somewhere nicer becomes more enticing. For the Smith family, led by horror-comedy favorite Nick Frost, however, a trip from home is about to become a nightmare set on the remote Swedish island of Svalta. Collider can exclusively share a new set of images from the Shaun of the Dead star's creepy and comedic new vacation flick Get Away, teasing how the darkness creeps into what should've been an idyllic visit. Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, and Maisie Ayres round out the unfortunate family whose trip from hell will premiere in theaters in less than a month.

Get Away follows the Smiths as they make plans for a much-needed getaway to Svalta to relax. Things immediately become unnerving though, as they arrive just in time for an ominous local festival honoring the chilling history of the island. Unwelcoming locals and strange rituals don't make settling in any easier either, but they try to block out all the warning signs and enjoy the natural wonders they've been longing to see. Yet, if films like Midsommar or The Wicker Man have taught viewers anything, it's that such troubling things are often a sign of something darker. Eventually, the red flags become too much for the family to ignore as they realize something more sinister is going on with the island, especially with a serial killer on the loose.

The images don't give away the scariest aspects of Get Away, but there is an uneasy air in nearly every shot. One image shows the family on a boat likely heading out to the island, still full of hope for a fun, relaxing vacation of sightseeing. Other shots, however, portray the ominous nature of the situation. The family looks a little surprised and disturbed by the people they meet and the happenings they witness, with one shot of Frost and Bea stepping outside in their robes as darkness falls teasing that something is about to go bump in the night. Amplifying the creepiness of the folk horror setting is Eero Milonoff, who plays the Smiths' rental homeowner and one of the most unsettling people they meet despite being kinder than the other islanders.

'Get Away' Was Based on a True Story

Close

Behind the camera for this vacation from hell is Steffen Haars, who just teamed with Frost for their ill-received sitcom horror satire Krazy House. Unlike that film, however, Get Away was penned by Frost, who also produced with Lee Kim, John Hegeman, Aram Tertzakian, Nick Spicer, and Maxime Cottray alongside executive producers Vince Totino, Nate Bolotin, Pip Ngo, Patrick Fischer, Jennifer Eriksson, Simon Lewis, Julia Stuart, and Laura Grange. It also received much more favorable reviews, with Collider's Matt Donato giving it a 7/10 score following its Fantastic Fest premiere.

In addition to packing his script with comedy, Frost also based the story on some personal experiences vacationing. During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, he revealed that he pulled from two particular instances that showed how seemingly normal trips can become uncomfortable or downright unsettling in an instant. He recalled his previous trips to a Swedish island where, despite being friendly enough, the people living there maintained an "us and them" mentality that Frost says inspired the concept of a family trying to stubbornly push back against that. The creepier incident, however, came from an unsettling stay with his wife in an Airbnb, as he explained:

"The other half of the story was, my wife and I went to Greece on holiday, and we had an Airbnb, and it was owned by very old people, but they kept coming in. Like we'd left one morning to go to the beach, we forgot something, so we came back 20 minutes later, and we walked in and the old man just stood up like he'd been laying on the floor, which was really weird. He couldn't speak English, we couldn't speak Greek, but they'd come in all the time. My wife was really pregnant, and the woman would touch my wife's stomach, and they'd talk to each other, and then she'd go off and bring like a pie, and then they'd make us sit and eat the pie in front of them, and they wouldn't have any. So, I know it's a very obvious trope now, but it's like, you have no idea whose house you're in. So, it was a kind of mixture of those two things."

Get Away premieres in theaters on December 6. Check out our exclusive images in the gallery above.