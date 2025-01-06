Nick Frost is a well-known name in the horror-comedy genre, thanks to the cult classic Shaun of the Dead, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. Over the years, Frost has had an extensive career as an actor, writer, and comedian, and now he’s kick-starting the year with Get Away, another horror comedy about a family on a vacation from hell. After making its premiere at Fantastic Fest, last September, the movie is now making its streaming debut on Shudder this January, CBR reports.

The movie follows the Smith family, looking forward to spending a vacation on a small Swedish island. Things take a turn when they are unsettled by the unfriendly mainlanders, who advise them to avoid the island at all costs. If the previously released trailer and images are anything to go by, the feature is hilarious and scary at the same time. The feature, directed by Steffen Haars and written by Frost, also includes the talents of Aisling Bea, Sebastian Croft, and Maisie Ayres. It has a 73% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What To Expect From ‘Get Away’?

Hailing from Frost and Haars, who previously collaborated on Krazy House, the feature is expected to make you laugh and scare you at the same time, while you’ll find a "slice of life" undertone if you ever had a doomed vacation. Speaking to Collider, Frost previously revealed that the inspiration for Get Away comes from his real-life experience. “So I've spent a lot of time on a really small island in Sweden — and let me just underscore what I'm gonna say by saying, I've always had a lovely time, and everyone's always made me feel very welcome — but even after 20 years of going to this island, there is still very much an “us and them” mentality, which is fine.” He further elaborated:

"I think that's how communities of small people keep the outsiders at bay, and I think that's pretty fine. But I enjoyed the fact that I never kind of made it in, you know? They never trusted me enough. And I thought that would be an interesting place for a family to go on holiday, but to be quite stubborn about it and not want to leave, and, 'Why can't we be here?' That kind of vibe."

Get Away is set to make its debut on the streaming platform Shudder on January 10. You can check out the trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for more such updates.

Get Away A family's vacation to a remote island turns into a nightmare when they discover a serial killer is targeting them. Combining dark humor with chilling suspense, the show explores the family's desperate struggle for survival as they attempt to outwit their relentless pursuer​. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Steffen Haars Cast Nick Frost , Aisling Bea , Sebastian Croft , Maisie Ayres , Jouko Ahola , Ville Virtanen , Eero Milonoff , Anitta Suikkari Runtime 86 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Nick Frost

