Nick Frost is taking it back to his horror comedy roots in the new trailer for his upcoming film, Get Away. Leaving the world of zombies behind and stepping into a supernatural and slasher vibe, the movie follows Frost as a husband and father who takes his family on a getaway to a desolate Swedish island that may have a serial killer stalking its residents. Helmed by Steffen Haars, the feature-length production is the latest to come from one of the founding members of the uber-popular Dutch comedy group known as New Kids. Joining Frost in the film’s leading cast and putting the ho-ho back in horror is a lineup that includes Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Sebastian Croft (How to Date Billy Walsh), Maisie Ayres (Criminal Record) and Eero Milonoff (Four Little Adults).

Hoping for a little family bonding and time away from the regular stresses of life, a married couple takes their two teenage kids on a vacation at the beginning of the trailer for Get Away. From the jump, their trip seems to have something ominous hanging over it as, when they tell the locals that they’ll be taking the ferry out to the island, they’re met with horrified reactions. Upon arriving at the picturesque forested island, the family begins to uncover one strange happening after the next, all while feeling watched by the local townspeople. Not willing to waste a perfectly good holiday, the family is willing to do whatever they can to stay put and not run back to civilization.

Along with starring, Frost also penned the script for Get Away and joined the team as a producer, the latter in which he’s joined by Lee Kim, John Hegeman, Adam Tertzakian, Nick Spicer and Maxime Cottray. Vince Totino, Nate Bolotin, Pip Ngo, Patrick Fischer, Jennifer Eriksson, Simon Lewis, Julia Stuart, and Laura Grange serve as executive producers. The title serves as a reunion for the leading man and director as the pair recently worked together on another comedy horror film earlier this year, Krazy House.

Nick Frost’s Background in the Genre

While we know and love the comedian and performer for his work in titles like The Boxtrolls and Snow White and the Huntsman, he’ll forever go down in history for his feature-length debut in 2004’s Shaun of the Dead. Starring opposite Simon Pegg in the zombie-filled rom-com, Frost made a huge name for himself by forever leaving his unique mark on the genre. Beyond Get Away, audiences can soon expect to see Frost in the live-action adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks Animation animated flick, How to Train Your Dragon.

Check out the trailer for Get Away above and see it on December 6.