The ‘Get Duked!’ Trailer Plays Like ‘Ready or Not’ Meets ‘Attack the Block’
After blowing folks’ minds on the genre festival circuit, the genre-breaking, very British freakout known as Get Duked! is coming to Amazon on August 28. If you’re looking for a film that offers the class-satire hunting people horrors of Ready or Not with the English youth culture of Attack the Block, you may have just found your new favorite movie.
The directorial debut of famed music video director Ninian Doff, Get Duked! follows a group of young British children who love hip-hop, talking shit, and absolutely not going through a youth program that makes them camp in the wilderness. And yet this is what they must do, joining up with a straight-laced stranger in the process. Until… Eddie Izzard in a mask and a shotgun shows up. Then all Hell breaks loose, forcing our heroes to fight against a group of oppressive, older folks eager to literally hunt them. Can the youth prevail with their heads intact? Is taking mushrooms while being hunted a “good” idea or “the greatest” idea? All of these wild choices and more await you in Get Duked!
Get Duked! comes to Amazon August 28. Check out the red-band trailer, official synopsis, and poster below. For more on mind-bending British genre-busters, here’s my appreciation of Attack the Block.
Dean, Duncan and DJ Beatroot are teenage pals from Glasgow who embark on the character-building camping trip — based on a real-life program — known as the Duke of Edinburgh Award, where foraging, teamwork and orienteering are the order of the day. Eager to cut loose and smoke weed in the Scottish Highlands, the trio finds themselves paired with straight-laced Ian, a fellow camper determined to play by the rules. After veering off-path into remote farmland that’s worlds away from their urban comfort zone, the boys find themselves hunted down by a shadowy force hell-bent on extinguishing their futures. From writer-director Ninian Doff — making his feature debut after a slew of award-winning music videos and short films for artists including Run the Jewels, Miike Snow, Migos, and Mykki Blanco — comes an anarchic satire of generational politics, hip-hop loving farmers and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings that pits the youth of tomorrow against the status quo of yesterday. Get Duked! stars Eddie Izzard, Kate Dickey, Georgie Glen, James Cosmo and a breakout young cast featuring Samuel Bottomley, Viraj Juneja, Rian Gordon, and Lewis Gribben.
- Here's What's New on Netflix in August 2020
- PS5: Will Those DualShock 4 Controllers Still Work With the New Console?
- "You’re Boring Me": Kiefer Sutherland on What Makes 'The Fugitive' Director So Unique
- Sony's State of Play Set for This Thursday ... With No New PS5 News Expected
- ‘An American Pickle’ Review: An Unfocused Tale of Jewish Immigrant Legacy