Get Millie Black, HBO and Channel 4's upcoming limited series, has just found its title character in Tamara Lawrance. Filmmaker Tanya Hamilton will be directing the six-episode drama. Jamaican writer Marlon James is serving as creator as well as an executive producer on the show. In addition to Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Chyna McQueen all star. The series began filming on May 2 in Jamaica and the production will eventually move to London.

Get Millie Black will follow the tough-as-nails title character, a detective who returns to her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica to start work as a missing persons' investigator. The ex-Scotland Yard detective soon realizes in order to solve some cases, you may have to forfeit your sanity. Dempsie is playing detective Luke Holborn, who travels from Britain to Jamaica in order to help with a major investigation. Jnr is portraying Curtis, a disrespected gay cop whose life begins to change when he becomes Millie's partner. McQueen will appear as Hibiscus, Millie's sister who is part of a queer group known as The Sunset Ladies.

James spoke about his upcoming series saying, "This is the first major international TV show to put my home country, Jamaica center stage, so it’s beyond awesome to have actual world-class Jamaican talent both in front and behind the camera, with our star Tamara Lawrance and Director Tanya Hamilton.” Writers on Get Millie Black include Theresa Ikoko, Lydia Adetunji, and Joshua St Johnston. Annetta Laufer will also serve as a director on the limited series in addition to Hamilton.

Lawrance is known for appearing in the series Undercover, No Offence, and Invasion. Lawrance also starred in the 2020 horror film Kindred, and will next be seen in the upcoming drama film Silent Twins, which will also feature Black Panther star Letitia Wright. Hamilton is known for writing and directing the 2010 film Night Catches Us, as well as helming episodes of the shows The Chi, Scream: The Series, Snowfall, The Deuce, and Big Sky. James is a novelist known for writing five books including the 2015 Man Booker Prize winner Black Leopard, Red Wolf, and its sequel Moon Witch, Spider King.

Check out the official logline for Get Millie Black below:

"Ex Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons; soon finding herself on a quest to save a sister who won’t be saved, to find a boy who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black."

Get Millie Black does not currently have a release date.

