[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Get Millie Black.]

Produced for HBO and Channel 4 by Motive Pictures, the five-episode crime thriller Get Millie Black follows ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance) on a manhunt in her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica to find a young boy and get him back to his parents. While unraveling a tangled mystery, Millie is also fighting family demons, wanting to reconcile with a sister who wants no part of the past. We learn about who Millie is, in her past and present, by hearing about her from the point of view of her sister Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), Holborn (Joe Dempsie), Janet (Shernet Swearine) and Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jr), giving insight beyond what we could know just through her eyes and self-imposed emotional walls.

Get Millie Black is a TV series inspired both by creator Marlon James’ birthplace of Jamaica as well as his police detective mother. It’s a story about Kingston as much as it’s about Millie Black, who is a good cop, a flawed woman, a supportive sister, and someone who wants to do the right thing, even when it brings consequence for herself. During this one-on-one interview with Collider, James talked about the five-episode season, why the story resolved the way it did, and the hope of doing another season. He also discussed how surprising the mystery was to him as he wrote it, how Millie is a character you can love even if you don’t like her, how surreal it was to see Lawrance bring this character to life, the dynamic between Millie and Hibiscus and the jaw-dropping performance by McQueen, the experience of making a TV series, and what he’d like to do with a Season 2.

Collider: I love a good cop drama where the mystery unravels over the season. And with this, I found the setting equally interesting.

MARLON JAMES: Even though it’s a cop show, and it’s a cop show with a lot of the tropes of a cop show, it feels like a story that could only have happened there. Even when I got to London, I knew it was still going to be something that’s mostly in the streets. This is not the kind of story that happens behind closed doors. Well, the crime happens behind closed doors. All the stuff that goes into the solving or eradication of crime takes place in the city. It was important for me that people see a Jamaica they haven’t seen. It’s not just Jamaica, it’s Kingston. I knew I wanted the city to become almost a character in itself.

With 'Get Millie Black,' Creator Marlon James Knew He Was Telling a Story About Jamaica As Much as He Was Millie

What was it that inspired this, to start with? Did you start with wanting to tell a story set in Jamaica, or did you start with Millie and then establish her world?

JAMES: That’s a good question. Usually with my novels, I start with characters and wonder why the hell they popped up in my head. But they both happened at the same time. I knew that Jamaica would be a good setting for this kind of noir story. This is loosely based on a story I wrote for a collection, called Kingston Noir, years ago. I grew up basically in a film noir, without knowing it. I’ve always liked stories that complicate the Jamaican narrative because I think it’s very easy. Either we’re caught up in urban warfare or we’re a beach paradise, and there is more to the story, more to the country, and more to what happens than that. So, I think it was both. With my novels sometimes the characters show up alone, but with this, I knew I was telling a story about Kingston as much as I was about Millie.

What is the experience like for you, just in general, to be exploring and telling a story that you experienced growing up? What’s it like, as an adult, to then look back on the experience? Did it give you a different perspective at all?

JAMES: Yes and no. Most of the stuff I’ve written, and certainly with my novel A Brief History, I was alive during that time. I was a kid and I had a child’s version or view of what’s going on, and even when I was super perceptive, it doesn’t mean that I totally understood what was going on. When I was growing up, it’s not like I fully understood my mom’s job. At the same time, Jamaica is a small country, so you become very aware and very self-aware very quickly. I remember a lot of days, leaving school to go to my mom’s work where I used to wait for her to come off work, so I could go home. It’s not like these guys are shielding police work from you. I would know who just came in, who was arrested, who was in there for murder, who was in there for double murder. I grew up in that police station. So, there was a lot of it that I already knew, but a lot of it, I was playing on memories of what a Jamaican police station is like. I’ve been around good cops and bad cops. I’ve been around dedicated cops and lazy cops. I’ve seen the good and the bad. I already knew a lot of it. That said, just because you know something, it doesn’t mean you know it. You still have to research and ask questions.

Doing police work is really its own world with its own language.

JAMES: It’s society adjacent, but not really society, in a way. It’s interesting to me where cops live. Do they live with the people that they interact with on a professional level or do they live apart? I knew that I was interested in the private lives of these Jamaican cops. Hopefully, if we do another season, we’ll get to do more of that.

What was it like, as a writer, to take and follow the journey of the mystery? As you kept pulling at threads, did you know where you wanted to end up, or were not sure of your ending until you got there?

JAMES: I never know. If it’s a surprise to the viewer, it was a surprise to me when I wrote it. Sure, I can have an overall idea of an arc of a story, but when your characters become people, and there’s a certain point in the writing where your characters feel like people, then they start to do things you wouldn’t expect. When I first started this thing, I never imagined that Millie ended up in the UK under a false name. When you write characters and put them in situations, people always do things that might surprise you. That’s what happens when I write novels as well. It’s one of the reasons why my novels are always either in first person or narrated. I brought that to the TV show as well. It’s closer to the human voice. When I have characters tell a story, they become more real to me and do things that I wouldn’t expect. They surprise and they disappoint, or they shock. I like to be open-ended in that way, because I think that’s how life is too.

It was so interesting to have each episode highlight a different character’s perspective of Millie because it gives the viewer permission to feel how they’re feeling about her when you hear somebody else talk about her. She’s not the easiest character to get to know all the time.

JAMES: No, and that was very important to me. I think it’s easier for people to digest a male anti-hero, especially if he’s cute. I wanted a female character who takes us to the brink of like or dislike. I don’t think Millie is likable, thank God. I think she is a character you may love, even if you don’t like her. There are decisions that she makes that we wouldn’t make. And to me, that was important. It was important to me that she was flesh and blood, but also somebody who is really far.

We’re used to these morally grey characters being men, and I found it really refreshing to see that with Millie.

JAMES: Millie is a charmer. One of the things that Millie is very good at is that she knows what to say to disarm you. She does it with Janet, making a nasty crack about white male anatomy. She is also a charmer. But if you’re in her vortex, you may get some shrapnel.

It’s interesting that this series is only five episodes, which seems like it would be short, but it packs so much story into each episode. I love that we get time at home with Curtis and his relationship, and with Millie coming over to have dinner with her relationship. Even though this show is titled after Millie and you have this crime you need to resolve, was it equally important to you to have those moments that also show these characters outside their careers?

JAMES: Yeah, it was extremely important to me. In some ways, the relationships are more important. That’s one of the things I liked about Mare of Easttown. In a lot of ways, it’s the relationships that are important. Honestly, any kind of cop can solve a mystery. But what are the balls that she’s juggling in the air at the same time? What does it take for everybody in this show to show up for work every day? For Millie, she lives in this house where she sleeps on the couch. She goes to work every day because she doesn’t have to sit in her own house. Curtis goes to work every day because he thinks change is happening. As long as he keeps his lives distinct, then he’s cool. And I’m interested in that. I’m interested in, what does it take to get you out of bed and get you to this place? And what are you going home to after that?

'Get Millie Black' Creator Marlon James Knew Tamara Lawrance Was Perfect for the Title Role