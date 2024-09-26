HBO has announced the release date for its upcoming original series, Get Millie Black. Created by the Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James, this five-episode series will make its way to screens before the end of the year. The show will star Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins) and Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones) and it will also be available to stream on Max.

This show follows Millie-Jean Black (Lawrance), an ex-Scotland Yard detective, who returns to Kingston to work on a missing persons case.

This will eventually lead to multiple side quests that would challenge her sanity, testing if she'll be able to get the job done. Alongside her is Luke Holborn (Dempsie), a British detective whose major investigation clashes with Millie's.

Get Millie Black was first announced in 2021, and alongside Lawrance and Dempise, it will also star Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (The Gentlemen), and Chyna McQueen. The show's executive producers are James, Jami O’Brien, Simon Maxwell, and Leopoldo Gout. Meanwhile, Tanya Hamilton (Scream: The TV Series) is listed as the show's lead director.

Who is Marlon James?

Image via NBC

James is an award-winning Jamaican writer, with 5 books published under his name. Some of his works include The Book of the Night Women, A Brief History of Seven Killings, and his most recent work, Moon Witch, Spider King. His 2019 fantasy novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf became a New York Times bestseller and won the American Book Award in 2020.

In addition to his written work, he also co-hosts a Penguin Random House podcast with his editor called Read Dead People. In the show, they discuss fictional works published by deceased authors and share their thoughts.

Get Millie Black will be James' first television series, and aside from its HBO release, the show will also air on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. James commented on the upcoming series in a Warner Bros press release, sharing his excitement about putting his home country of Jamaica center stage on a major international TV show. In addition, he's excited to feature Jamaican talent in front and behind the camera.

“This is the first major international TV show to put my home country, Jamaica center stage, so it’s beyond awesome to have actual world-class Jamaican talent both in front and behind the camera, with our star Tamara Lawrance and Director Tanya Hamilton.”

Get Millie Black will air on HBO on November 25 at 9 PM ET, and will be available to stream Max. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

Get Max