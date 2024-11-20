The ghosts from our past often come back to haunt us. HBO's limited series, Get Millie Black, uses this concept as its compass, following a detective returning to her hometown to solve a missing persons case and reconnect with her long-lost sibling. Although this is a British project, it is predominantly set in Jamaica, a Caribbean hot spot known for its paradisal beaches and welcoming atmosphere. Despite the country being idyllic in many ways, renowned novelist Marlon James takes us to Kingston's underbelly in his screenwriting debut, resulting in a visceral noir series. In a matter of five episodes, with only four provided for review, Get Millie Black is a brutal look at rampant crime, racism, and other social constraints.

What Is 'Get Millie Black' About?

Get Millie Black begins with Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance) narrating events that marked her childhood, which was far from picture-perfect. As a big sister, the protagonist would often interfere when her mother would become violent towards her younger brother, Orville. In an attempt to defend him from getting beaten with a leather belt, Millie shoves her mother out of the way and is in turn sent off to the UK to stay with relatives. After getting notified of Orville's death over the phone, the main character is plagued by the notion that he would still be alive if she had been there to protect him. Years later, while working as a Scotland Yard detective, Millie's hope of a reunion with her brother resurfaces when she sees his signature on their mother's death certificate.

Returning to Kingston to search for him, Millie soon discovers that Orville is indeed dead, and in his place is Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen in her small screen debut). While trying to make amends with her estranged sibling, who now identifies as a woman, the detective is tasked with investigating a local boy's disappearance. This challenging case proves almost too hard to crack, but Millie's never-ending determination draws her closer and closer to the truth.

'Get Millie Black' Unflinchingly Explores Race and Prejudice

Image via HBO

The investigation at hand is challenging because of its social implications. After doing some digging, Millie uncovers that one of the city's wealthiest, white families might be to blame for the missing child. In an effort to highlight race and class tensions, the series doesn't back away from showing how the predominantly Black police force has to sometimes cave because of the Summervilles' power. Although Millie suspects that they are in the wrong from the moment she crosses paths with them, she has to play by the book to avoid losing her job. Things get especially tricky when Detective Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie) interferes with the investigation to get more information about the Summervilles and how they might be tied to another case that he is looking into.

Tamara Lawrance's character is burdened by the politics behind her work and her broken relationship with Hibiscus, who prefers to live with other members of the trans community than with her sister. Both actresses playing the siblings bring nuance to the trauma that their characters face. McQueen's Hibiscus still remembers getting whipped by her mother and not having her sister around to help her. In turn, Lawrance's Millie carries the weight of not being there for her sibling when she was needed the most and is restless trying to close the case.

'Get Millie Black's Investigation Isn't Laid Out Effectively

Close

Although the series' writing does touch upon heavy subject matter that gives food for thought, the case itself feels hard to follow from a viewer's standpoint. Considering the proportions of Millie's criminal undertaking, there are a lot of moving parts, which many times lead to more loose ends and further efforts to connect all the dots. Since one episode was held back from critics, it's hard to tell if some of the questions left unanswered will be addressed by the finale.

Overall, Get Millie Black is an intense watch and a rare look at the societal tensions in Jamaica's underworld, which are rarely brought to light in the way that they are here. With several Caribbean cast and crew members involved in this production, including directors Tanya Hamilton and Annetta Laufer, there is a lot of thought into making the series authentic to the country's culture and its conflicts. Lawrance's fierceness and dedication transpire in her portrayal of the protagonist, and her scenes with McQueen are the show's highlight. Yet, the series does miss a beat when it comes to the true crime formula. Given the proportions of the case and the many individuals involved, there are a lot of blanks that still need to be filled in. Hopefully, the season finale will tighten up the plot and the investigation at hand.

Get Millie Black premieres November 25 on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

7 10 Get Millie Black (2024) Review Tamara Lawrance is fierce as a detective struggling to overcome the ghosts in her closet in Get Millie Black. Pros The series sheds light into race and class in a purposeful manner through Marlon James' writing.

Lawrance and Chyna McQueen bring nuance to the show with their broken sibling dynamic.

There's a lot of thought put into making the project authentic to the Jamaican culture. Cons The true crime formula isn't laid out well, given the proportion of the case.

Several characters become tied to the case, but the extent of their involvement in the overall operation isn't clear by the penultimate episode.

A former Scotland Yard detective returns to Jamaica to investigate a missing persons case, which leads her deep into the underworld of Kingston. As she uncovers dark secrets, the case threatens to expose far more than she ever imagined, exploring themes of identity, race, and post-colonial trauma. Release Date November 25, 2024 Cast Tamara Lawrance , Joe Dempsie , Gershwyn Eustache Jnr , Chyna McQueen , Nestor Aaron Absera , Shernet Swearine , Karen Smyth , Polina Sulim , Sam Buchanan , Anjli Mohindra , Daniel Charles Doherty , Lucas Jones , Guy Robbins , Emma Cater , Hannah Boyde , Melessa Vassell , Joanna Ignaczewska , Rachel Sophia-Anthony , Sonia Amini , Joseph Samimi , Maya R. Wilkinson , Ayesha Griffiths , Julian Amos Main Genre Crime Creator(s) Marlon James Expand

Watch on Max