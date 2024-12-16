[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Get Millie Black.]

Summary 'Get Millie Black' follows ex-detective Millie-Jean Black on a manhunt in Jamaica to find a missing boy.

Tamara Lawrance finds her role as Millie a career highlight, exploring her character's flaws and complexities.

The series offers a unique portrayal of Jamaica, showcasing different communities and complex themes of race and identity.

Produced for HBO and Channel 4 by Motive Pictures, the five-episode crime thriller Get Millie Black follows ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black (Tamara Lawrance) on a manhunt in her hometown of Kingston, Jamaica to find a young boy and get him back to his parents. While unraveling a tangled mystery, Millie is also fighting family demons, wanting to reconcile with a sister who wants no part of the past. We learn about who Millie is, in her past and present, by hearing about her from the point of view of her sister Hibiscus (Chyna McQueen), Holborn (Joe Dempsie), Janet (Shernet Swearine) and Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jr), giving insight beyond what we could know just through her eyes and self-imposed emotional walls.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Lawrance discussed presenting a very different side of Jamaica with this series, why the role of Millie Black has been such a career highlight, what made the experience so profound, forming a connection with co-star McQueen, the importance of finding moments of levity, being able to see ourselves in the flaws of another, and whether she’d want to play this character again for another season. She also talked about how she’d like to get more involved in other aspects of storytelling, but likely not as a director.

Collider: This show not only provides a compelling story, but it’s also set in a location that we don’t typically get to see in this way.

TAMARA LAWRANCE: Yeah, I completely agree. It’s one of those moments where you realize, “Oh, the depiction I have of Jamaica in my head is this beach paradise and tourist holiday destination.” To see it as a bustling city, and to see class and all the different types of communities, we’ve definitely not seen Kingston represented in this way before.

Getting To Play Millie Black Has Been a Career Highlight for Tamara Lawrance

Close

Was this one of those projects that came your way and you knew you had to do it?

LAWRANCE: This was Marlon [James’] TV debut, but I was familiar with him because he's a Jamaican literary icon. It was one of those cases where, when I read the breakdown, I was like, “Wow, I’ve never seen everything I care about articulated so meticulously in one story between queer and trans stories and British colonial legacy, and things like that.” The funny thing with auditions is that you want to have an element of hope, but it’s anybody’s part. Every now and again, you meet a part where you’re like, “If I don’t do this, I’m quitting. If I can’t get to play this part, what else would be the perfect culmination of everything that I care about?” It’s been a massive career highlight.

Marlon has said that this story has been in development for nine years, and nine years ago was when I graduated from drama school. The idea that this story has been running concurrent to my professional journey, I just feel so blessed to have been able to meet it when it was ready, and also, on some level, when I was ready to receive a gift of a part like this. I was blown away and speechless when I found out that I got it because I’ve not read a story like this before. Marlon has these layers in his writing that often tie in historical context. He has a lot of books and stories that have parallel times running or a transition through time, and also different perspectives. That’s one of the things that’s really special about this show, that each episode gives us a different character’s perspective, which is quite novelistic. These nuggets that he gives us that unfold and all of these surprising plot twists feel very true to long-form stories and some of his books.

Related 'Get Millie Black' Review: Tamara Lawrance Anchors a Gloomy Detective Series This British limited series uses a hefty investigation as a means to explore race and class.

This series simultaneously unravels this mystery of the case while also exposing the audience to a community that they might not be familiar with. What was it like to really be in that, exploring this story while having that setting be just as important as the story itself?

LAWRANCE: It was really profound for me, recognizing how Jamaica itself is a character in the piece. You couldn’t really tell this story anywhere else. I felt like I, as a performer, was so informed by being in the land and with the people and around the accent, the temperature and the texture of the climate, and the energy and spirit of the people. We have this detective trope for this missing persons case, and people love a cop drama. But then, concurrent to that, by Millie’s central relationship being with her sister, vicariously we get access to this whole world of empathy for trans women that we’ve never seen before on TV with Jamaica as a context. And then, the story very cleverly taps into the British colonial relationship and slavery and the ways in which slavery has evolved, in a way that is very clever and not overt or didactic. It’s the genius of Marlon’s writing.

Tamara Lawrance Felt Very Safe With Her 'Get Millie Black' Co-Star Chyna McQueen