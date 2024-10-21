Marlon James, the award-winning Jamaican writer best recognized for his New York Times bestseller novel, Black Leopard, Red Wolf is venturing into another medium. The Booker prize winner is placing his home country on the international scene with the upcoming mystery crime series, Get Millie Black. The 8-episode limited series which will air in the U.S. on HBO and the UK on Channel 4 has received a new trailer ahead of its premiere next month.

Featuring a host of Jamaican talent, Get Millie Black is led by Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins) as the titular detective who returns to her hometown to solve missing person cases, but finds that she's perhaps bitten off more than she can chew. Per the official synopsis, Millie-Jean Black is a former Scotland Yard detective who was forced out of her job. While her original goal is to focus on recovering missing persons, dead or alive, Black's investigations pull her deeper into Kingston's criminal underbelly, where she stumbles on a dangerous case that threatens her sanity and even her life. The series will also explore her dynamic with a sister who's lost her way to the point of refusing help.

The brief trailer teases a tense and gritty spectacle with blood-soaked bodies seen littering Kingston neighborhoods. “This is just another story from Jamaica. It won’t add up. It won’t make sense…," Black says in a voiceover at the start of the trailer. "But like every story about this country, this is a ghost story.” Every detective needs a partner and Black isn't alone, as she'll pair up with Curtis (Gershwyn Eustache Jr.). The series also stars Joe Dempsie as Luke Holborn, a Scotland Yard detective who's in town to track a lead in a case that will put him in dangerous situations, as he's seen frantic out on the streets in the trailer.

The Team Behind 'Get Millie Black'

Get Millie Black is produced by Motive Pictures and created by James, who doubles as an executive producer. Other executive producers include Jami O’Brien, Simon Maxwell, Tanya Hamilton, and Leopoldo Gout. Episodes are directed by Hamilton, Annetta Laufer, and Jean Lucky Herbulot from scripts penned by Joshua St. Johnson, Theresa Ikoko, Lydia Adetunji, and Pia Furtado (also story producer). In addition to the aforementioned cast, Get Millie Black stars Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, Chyna McQueen, Peter John Thwaites, and Nestor Aaron Absera.

Get Millie Black premieres on HBO on November 25 at 9 PM ET, and will be available to stream Max. Check out the trailer above.

