HBO has just released the official trailer for Get Millie Black, an upcoming limited series created and executive produced by Booker Prize-winning author Marlon James. This highly anticipated series will debut Monday, November 25, at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO, with streaming available on Max. Get Millie Black looks set to be a gritty, character-driven thriller set in the heart of Kingston, Jamaica, with a storyline that dives deep into family secrets, mystery, and the resilience needed to confront personal and professional demons.

The series follows Millie-Jean Black, a former Scotland Yard detective who returns to Kingston to help locate missing people. Get Millie Black stars Tamara Lawrance as the titular Millie, with Game of Thrones alum Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and newcomer Chyna McQueen. The official logline of the series is as follows:

Ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black returns to Kingston to work missing persons cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won’t be saved, to find a child who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.

The series is also being produced alongside Channel 4 by Motive Pictures. James not only created and executive produced the series but is joined by executive producers Jami O’Brien and Simon Maxwell (CEO of Motive Pictures), along with Leopoldo Gout. The directing lineup includes lead director Tanya Hamilton, who also serves as a co-executive producer, as well as Annetta Laufer, Jean Luc Herbulot, and Joshua St. Johnston. Writers include Theresa Ikoko, Lydia Adetunji, and Pia Furtado, who also serves as story producer.

What Else Does HBO Have Coming Up?

HBO’s 2025 slate and beyond features a collection of returning series and exciting new projects, too. Highlights include A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a Game of Thrones prequel; It: Welcome to Derry, a horror series based on the works of Stephen King; The White Lotus Season 3, set in Thailand; and The Last of Us Season 2, continuing Joel and Ellie’s journey. Additionally, Euphoria is set to resume production, Peacemaker also returns, and if that's not enough, a Game of Thrones movie is also in early development, alongside a new Harry Potter series set to adapt the books as a seven-season show.

Get Millie Black will premiere on HBO on November 25, with streaming available on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates.