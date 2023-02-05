Reality TV takes all kinds. One of these popular new reality shows on Netflix is Get Organized with The Home Edit. The Home Edit, or THE, is a home organization business owned and operated by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. This peppy duo disarms audiences with their charm, humor, enviable female partnership, and adept team members such as Sumner and Jamie. There are even trending memes on social media of how zealous home organizers call out for Sumner only to remember they don’t actually have a Sumner to go fetch baskets for their own pantries.

To be fair, the afters on the show are drool-worthy. Pantry staples are neatly contained in labeled bins, then stacked with its analogous neighbor. There are no wire hangers in their closets, and the shoes always point in the same direction.

While there is definitely a market for their brand of home organization, if you desire home organization on a budget, Netflix’s Get Organized with The Home Edit, likely won’t be the show for you. From the massive spaces that they organize, to their overpriced product line at The Container Store, to their Pinterest-worthy, but over-the-top rainbow system, this show, as unwittingly as it may seem, gives people the wrong idea that home organization is inaccessible to the average American.

The Home Edit's Clientele

Image via Netflix

Shearer and Teplin speak of serving a mix of both celebrity and “everyday people” clients. They have organized the mansion-sized spaces of a bevy of celebrity clients including: Khloe Kardashian, Retta, Chris Pratt, and Jordanna Brewster. They organized The Drew Barrymore Show’s test kitchen, Kelsey Ballerini’s tour bus, and Reese Witherspoon’s closet, which the latter had a closet the size of Kelsey Ballerini’s tour bus. What, like it’s hard (to organize her closet)?

But the ordinary clients consisted mainly of doctors or career professionals, with only two to three clients that lived in what most of us would consider a typical, American home with average-to-small sized rooms. One average family in a moderately sized home has a child with so many toys that she could barely move within the room. THE pared down her toy collection by maybe two toys, and then put the rest of them in decorative bins and extensive categories. One family had outbuildings for their home offices. Another everyday family has a pantry the size of a typical bedroom in a typical home, and it was stocked with foods that were well within expiration dates. Shearer and Teplin were able to make the man of the house his own trail mix station within. For fun, they also organized the youngest child’s play kitchen, which also had an ample supply of play food.

Conversely, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, also on Netflix, features Marie Kondo organizing small houses and even apartments for people to maximize their minimal square footage. The show featured no celebrity clientele, only regular people. Kondo also has a product line at The Container Store, but when she is in homes, she brings little in the way of products, instead encouraging her clients and the viewers to use what they have in the space provided. She shows everyone how to do her signature folding technique, and teaches us how to utilize an actual shoebox in a drawer.

For many Americans, paying for the services of a home organizer would already be an unattainable dream. Therefore, once bitten by the organization bug, a DIYer may decide to watch the show, get ideas, take notes and some measurements and then do it themselves. But, to get the THE look for less, it would still cost you.

The Show Is Partly About Advertising Their Products From The Container Store and Walmart

Image via Netflix

Since one of THE’s organizing steps is containment, and Shearer turned her handwriting into a font that they use for all their labels, naturally the ladies of THE have product lines at The Container Store and Walmart. You can buy all the bins, boxes, labels, and other accouterments that they feature on the show for your own home. But it comes at a price.

Shearer’s signature labels run $9.99 for a pack of 18 at The Container Store or $12.98 for 24 at Walmart. These are not custom labels. They are generic ones for pantries, closets, bathrooms and general storage. While perhaps not an obscene price for some who may not want to handwrite their own labels, if someone is left with labels they can’t even use, it isn’t cost-efficient. A clear, plastic shoebox is $9.99, which can be a head-scratcher for many. Don’t shoes already come in boxes? And why would one need to label a clear box?

A more practical option for a home organization DIYer could be a turntable. They work great in many areas of a home including pantries, under sinks, and even for makeup storage on a vanity table or bathroom sink. THE’s clear, divided turntable at The Container Store costs $39.99. A different brand at Walmart offers a pack of 2 clear, divided turntables for $28.99. A stack of 4 pantry bins at The Container Store will run you $71.96 on sale. You can get a little more for your money at Walmart where a similar product costs $24.98, but for an extra dollar, you can get a set of 25 drawer bins from a different brand on Amazon.

These prices and products are all predicated on the idea that they are all even necessary to organize a home. As pretty as it looks, it may not be sustainable in the long-term for most families.

The Home Edit Prioritizes Aesthetics and Feels Unrealistic

Image via Netflix

Although it looks effortless on television, it takes time to decant dry goods into canisters. It takes effort to categorize and color code your chips every time they go into your cupboard. For many people, especially those with families, this is too much to do on a regular basis. Those families need simpler options.

Any parent knows that the only reason for home organization is to keep the home running smoothly. To get everyone where they need to go when they need to be there. To be able to whip up a last-minute meal and have clean laundry in the appropriate place without too much tear shed. To not trip over 3 pairs of shoes at the entryway. To make sure children know where their shoes actually are.

None of these equates having a closet that looks like it belongs in a magazine.

But, if someone does want their closets to look as though they are ready to grace the pages of Architectural Digest, then there are ways to achieve it within a budget. There are other shows on streaming platforms and dozens of channels on YouTube where home organizers give audiences tips and tricks on organizing for small spaces and what to buy at dollar stores to accomplish those goals.

No one is denying the ladies’ talent or their earning potential, but they do seem to set goals for achieving an organized home that most people on a tight budget could only covet from afar. Truthfully, home organizing can be as easy or as difficult as you make it; and other organizers and reality shows in this vein illustrate how you can organize with materials you already own and how to maximize space in creative ways instead of coveting spaces you can never have.