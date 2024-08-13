The Big Picture Jordan Peele's modern horror films, Get Out and Us, are now available in a chilling new double feature 4K steelbook.

The steelbook features new artwork combining the posters of Get Out and Us, creating a must-have collectible for horror fans.

Get Out follows an interracial couple meeting the girlfriend's parents, while Us explores a dark secret in a young family's past.

It’s hard to have a conversation about horror in the modern context without bringing up Jordan Peele’s creative, bloodthirsty, name. The director in the last decade has made three of the most talked about genre films, in Get Out, Us and Nope. Now, while fans anxiously wait for his next frightening venture, Get Out and Us are getting a chilling new double feature 4K steelbook.

The 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack features Peele’s first two directed films in one place.

While both films have been available on both 4K and Blu-ray since they were released in 2017 and 2019 respectively, this is the first time Get Out will be offered in the 4K steelbook format in the United States. It originally got a Best Buy exclusive Blu-ray steelbook to coincide with its original physical media release. While the special features will most likely be the same as previous editions, the piece features new artwork that combines the posters of Get Out and Us. Those images of Lupita Nyong'o and Daniel Kaluuya have forever been ingrained in the minds of every horror fan.

What’s ‘Get Out’ & ‘Us’ About?

Get Out follows a young couple, Chris (Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams), as they travel to meet the latter’s parents. The prospect of how Rose’s family would react to them being an interracial couple has Chris on edge. However, his worst-case scenario seems like a dream as the weekend becomes longer and a series of disturbing revelations puts Chris in survival mode. This haunting mixture of classic macabre and real-world horror would win the hearts of both critics and the genre community alike. It would also lead Peele to winning his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. It’s even more impressive given that the horror genre rarely gets any love from The Academy. Peele would follow up that massive success with Us in 2019.

The film followed another staple genre set up. A young family, led by Nyong'o and Winston Duke, are on vacation at Nyong’o’s Addy’s childhood home. However, a home invasion leads to them being hunted and a dark secret in Addy’s past that has ramifications for the world at large. While not as critically beloved as Get Out, Us was another box office hit for Peele. This cemented him as a blockbuster horror filmmaker the likes of which we hadn’t seen since Steven Spielberg and Stanley Kubrick. These two modern gems aren’t connected by their stories. However, Peele has hinted in the past that Get Out and Us may live in the same demented universe. This steelbook release, and its exclusion of Nope, only adds to that puzzling tether.

While Us is only available on paid VOD services like Fandango at Home, Get Out is currently streaming on Hulu. This new double feature 4K steelbook will be released on October 8, 2024. This is just in time for your next Peele marathon this Halloween. You can currently pre-order the edition on Amazon for $45.97 USD.

