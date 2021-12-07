The Writers Guild of America has unveiled today a list of what they consider to be the 101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st century. The entity, which dedicates itself to recognizing script writers' talents across several countries and media, celebrated the way that scriptwriting has been evolving over the past 20-plus years. The winners were voted by Guild members that valued craft over genre, meaning that screenplays for comedy and horror – two genres that are frequently neglected in Awards ceremonies – were standing on equal footing.

The best example of this is 2017’s Get Out topping the list. The horror movie by director and screenwriter Jordan Peele was considered the best of the last 20 years by the WGA. The high-concept story blends horror elements with social commentary and racism, and it made history when Peele became the first Black writer to ever win an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Runner-up to Best Screenplay was Charlie Kaufman’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which is frequently remembered as one of the best films of the last couple of decades. The sci-fi drama follows a man who, after going through a bad break-up, decides he wants to submit himself to a medical procedure to forget his girlfriend ever existed.

Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network was also remembered by the WGA. Based on a real story, the film chronicles the creation of Facebook, and, most importantly, the paths that Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Einsenberg) took in order to make the idea come to life. With fast-paced dialogue and a critical look at the culture of start-ups, the screenplay was selected as the third best in the 21st century.

South Korean record-breaking feature film script Parasite, by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, made the top 5 by telling the story of a poor family struggling to make ends meet while trying to find ways to one-up the rich and powerful. Joel and Ethan Coen’s No Country for Old Men closed the top five. The thriller introduced to cinemas one of its most iconic villains, Anton Chiguhr, played by Javier Bardem.

Other highlights of the list were scripts that are frequently mentioned as some of the best ever written, including Christopher Nolan’s Memento, which is told backwards; Spike Jonze’s Her, which tells the story of a man who falls in love with an operating system; Meg LeFauve’s Inside Out, the Pixar animated film that follows a little girl’s emotions fighting for control of her brain; Tina Fey’s Mean Girls because it’s so fetch; Rian Johnson’s quick-witted Knives Out, and many, many others.

You can check out the WGA’s top ten best screenplays of the 21st century below, and you can see the full list on the WGA website.

1. Get Out (2017), by Jordan Peele

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), by Charlie Kaufman

3. The Social Network (2010), by Aaron Sorkin

4. Parasite (2019), by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won

5. No Country for Old Men (2007), by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

6. Moonlight (2016), by Barry Jenkins

7. There Will Be Blood (2007), by Paul Thomas Anderson

8. Inglorious Basterds (2009), by Quentin Tarantino

9. Almost Famous (2000), by Cameron Crowe

10. Memento (2000), by Christopher Nolan

