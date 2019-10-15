Get Your Cut with the ‘Knives Out’ Sweepstakes for a Chance to Win $250,000

0

One of my favorite films of the year is Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. The film follows the mysterious death of author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) and his family bickering over his will while renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) tries to get to the bottom of what happened.

Today through Thursday we’re doing our part in the Knives Out: Get Your Cut game, an interactive mystery that allows fans to play along for the chance to win thousands of prizes including a grand prize of $250,000. The clues have been hidden throughout the film’s promotional materials (trailers, social posts, posters, and maybe even this very post) and fans have the chance to enter these clues to win “a cut of the prize.” Rules, clues and prizes can be found at GetYourCut.com . Also, you can experience this entire alternate reality game without spoiling anything from the film, so set your mind at ease about that.

Today’s clue is hidden in this exclusive video featuring Thrombey family lawyer Alan Stevens (the iconic Frank Oz), who outlines the backstory and setup for the Get Your Cut program. The clue hidden in the video is that the lawyer used three of these to triple check Harlan’s will. Additionally, a new part of the “Fortune” prizing will be revealed today: two West Elm Anton Solid Wood Bars.

Come back tomorrow to keep playing along! Knives Out opens November 27th. Click here for Adam Chitwood’s glowing review from TIFF, and here’s the official synopsis: