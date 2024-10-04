Taylor Morden’s documentary on the legacy of the 2004 series LOST has gotten an official trailer, released on Thursday, October 3. Getting LOST from Morden and his studio, PopMotion Pictures, documents the lasting impact of the mystery series on the pop culture scene and its history while also featuring new interviews with the cast and crew, as teased in the trailer.

LOST debuted on ABC on September 22, 2004, and became a favorite of many, till it concluded on May 23, 2010. However, a few fans still believe the show’s conclusion was not satisfying enough, which some of the cast members mentioned in the new Getting LOST trailer below. Viewers will also get to see glimpses of the plane crash from the original series as well as the community of fans it has brought together over the years and that still celebrate the show.

Towards the end of production for Getting LOST back in July, the cast and crew involved in the new documentary were announced, which came not long after Morden joined as director. Among the unveiled names were Evangeline Lilly, Daniel Dae Kim, Henry Ian Cusick, Emilie De Ravin, Nestor Carbonell, Josh Holloway, Terry O'Quinn, Maggie Grace, Jorge Garcia, Michael Emerson, Malcolm David Kelley, Elizabeth Mitchell, Sonya Walger, Damon Lindelof, Carlton Cuse, Jack Bender, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, Michael Giacchino, and Larry Fong.

Not only will Getting LOST serve as an eye-opener for existing fans of the supernatural series, but it will also introduce new fans to the LOST universe, created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof. In addition to the interviews, Getting LOST will feature lots of hours of footage from an unfinished LOST documentary that was abandoned in 2010. Furthermore, the new production is fully financed through crowdfunding on Indiegogo, while production is handled by Ralph D. Apel, Emily Claire, Jo Garfein, and Morden.

LOST will arrive in theaters across Canada via Cineplex on November 3, with showings in New York City, Eugene, OR, and Orange County, CA, to be announced soon. Plus, all seasons of LOST are streaming on Netflix.

