After the history-making success of The Boy and the Heron in theaters, Studio Ghibli and Fathom Events decided to continue celebrating the legacy of the Japanese animated movie studio in theaters. Today, the companies announced that Ghibli Fest 2024 will move on with two additional titles. This time, Hiromasa Yonebayashi will be the filmmaker whose work will be remembered, and When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arrietty will debut in theaters this summer.

One piece of information about this section of the Ghibli Fest that fans might be shocked to realize is that When Marnie Was There is already celebrating its tenth anniversary. The movie was yet another Ghibli title nominated for an Academy Award, and it also was a standout in several other film festivals across the world. The story centers around a girl who spends the summer with relatives and strikes up a unique friendship with a new and mysterious friend. The movie will be re-released in both Japanese and English dubbed audio on June 10 and 12.

On the other hand, The Secret World of Arrietty is a lesser-known Ghibli title but still a landmark in Yonebayashi's career. The movie represented the filmmaker's feature film directing debut, and he worked in it under the supervision of the legendary Hayao Miyazaki himself. Despite its modest performance outside Japan, The Secret World of Arrietty was, at the time of it's theatrical release, the highest-grossing Japanese film at the Japanese box office in 2010. The story centers around a family of tiny individuals who live inside the walls of households. The movie will hit theaters once again on June 9 and 11.

What Is The Ghibli Fest?

The Ghibli Fest is a theatrical event that is promoting the re-release of 14 Studio Ghibli titles. Some re-releases are much-deserved celebration of anniversaries, such as Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (40th anniversary), Howl’s Moving Castle (20th anniversary), Kiki’s Delivery Service (25th anniversary) and Pom Poko (30th anniversary). All re-releases will come to theaters with both the original Japanese audio and dubbed in English.

Additionally, Studio Ghibli announced that the special screenings of the celebrated titles will also include a special look behind the scenes at the Studio Ghibli Park in Nagoya, Japan. Open since 2022, the theme park recreates some unforgettable scenarios from Ghibli movies and, of course, invites fans in for the ride of their lives.

When Marnie Was There and The Secret World of Arrietty return to theaters this June. You can watch the re-release teaser for both titles below:

