Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire continues to conjure up decent numbers at the global box office.

The film, a legacy sequel, features a mix of new and original cast members, including familiar names like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

While trailing behind the previous installment Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire has the potential to reach the $200 million mark worldwide in the weeks ahead.

Audiences continue to haunt theaters for Sony's latest film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and a legacy sequel to the original films, has performed strongly in both domestic and foreign markets. With Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire only in its third week of release, in addition to little competition for the same demographics over the next few weeks, its box office numbers should remain impressive despite trailing behind previous installments in the franchise.

Internationally, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has earned $7.1 million for this first weekend in April, adding to a cumulative international total of $138.2 million in 31 markets. Frozen Empire still has several critical markets to hit in the coming weeks, including France, Brazil, Italy, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The sequel premieres in France, Brazil, and Italy this coming week. The drop from this weekend to last weekend is also impressive internationally, with the comedy only dropping 44%. Regardless, Sony is likely pleased with the Ghostbusters franchise as a whole, as it recently crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Frozen Empire is projected to earn around $9 million for this weekend domestically, building a cumulative domestic total of $88.9 million. This places the film in third place at the box office, only behind the current juggernaut of cinemas, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man. Those films stand to earn around $30 and $10.5 million, respectively in North America. Frozen Empire did beat out 20th Century Studios' newcomer, The First Omen, starring Nell Tiger Free and Bill Nighy.

How Does 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Compare to the Box Office of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'?

In terms of the box office haul of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire is still a decent way behind. Afterlife earned $204.3 million worldwide, with Frozen Empire already having amassed $138.2 million. The territories Frozen Empire has yet to hit are critical, and should help propel the film across the $200 million mark. While Frozen Empire should still do well, it remains to be seen if the Ghostbusters sequel will be able to perform better than its predecessor. It's also critical to recall that Afterlife premiered at a much different point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who Stars in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'?

Frozen Empire is, in essence, the textbook definition of a legacy sequel. The film merges the casts of Afterlife and the original two films, with McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd joining forces with the original surviving Ghostbusters in Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. Newcomers to the franchise include Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily Alyn Lind.

