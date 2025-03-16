Ghost Adventures star Aaron Goodwin and wife Victoria Goodwin are making headlines this week for reasons no one could have ever predicted. Following Victoria’s shocking arrest on suspicion of plotting a murder-for-hire, Aaron’s response is not surprising. Us Weekly broke the news that Aaron filed for divorce on Wednesday, March 12, amid Victoria’s arrest.

Aaron filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, on Wednesday. In the filing, Aaron requests to maintain his separate property and have their community assets divided equally, though he wants to have the costs of the community assets reimbursed. He also requests to have his single status restored, and that alimony not be awarded to either him or Victoria.

The divorce filing described Aaron and Victoria as “incompatible.” “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of husband and wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together… in marital harmony,” the filing read. “There is no possibility of reconciliation.”

The filing comes as Victoria was arrested on suspicion of hiring a hitman to murder Aaron on March 6. Arrest reports state that Victoria had been communicating via text message with an inmate in Florida named Grant Amato about wanting to leave her marriage. Victoria was arrested after police seized Amato’s phone.

The ‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Has Been Married Since August 2022

In the divorce filing, Aaron listed his and Victoria’s wedding date as May 4, 2020 – the day they were initially scheduled to marry. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed for two years. In August 2022, the estranged married couple exchanged their vows at Disneyland and were married up until the murder-for-hire plot.

According to the police report, Victoria had allegedly sent texts to the inmate about leaving Aaron. One read, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.” Another text informed Amato about Aaron’s whereabouts while he filmed Ghost Adventures, as she reportedly asked, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room… I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?” She allegedly allotted $11,515 to pay Amato in October 2024 and discussed paying $2,500 upfront.

After her arrest on March 6, the police questioned Victoria about the plot before she was charged with soliciting to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder. When questioned about the plot and the money, Victoria denied all allegations, including her husband’s murder and the text messages, and stated that she thought the money would be traded for cell phones. However, she did admit to struggling in her marriage to Aaron. The hearing is scheduled for March 25.

